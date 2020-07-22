When a group of University of Oklahoma students noticed a lack of accessible COVID-19-related resources in the state, they found a way to bridge the gap themselves.
Four current and former OU students have created a website to boost Oklahomans’ access to COVID-19 testing information, local healthcare resources, financial support for local businesses and more.
Anshule Takyar said he and his fellow students, all of whom have an interest in or study public health, noticed that as the pandemic wore on, they weren’t finding “a comprehensive resource” for Oklahomans to find information related to the pandemic.
“We were like ‘why don’t we do it?’ even though we had never made a website before and had really no idea how to begin with this,” Takyar said.
The group’s site, okcorona.org, hosts a map with state, private and NGO-run COVID-19 testing sites across Oklahoma. Map users can see testing costs, insurance coverage and appointment information for most testing sites included.
This week, the group also added what members say is a comprehensive list of other resources Oklahomans might need during the pandemic. The site’s “resources” section now hosts pages with everything from supplementary educational materials for students, to Oklahoma nonprofits that can provide financial or nutritional assistance during the pandemic, to options for businesses seeking aid.
“We tried to make these predominantly free resources, so that anyone could access them,” said Ananya Bhaktaram, one of the students behind the site.
The students said they have promoted the site to local Facebook groups, but they’re hoping that even more Oklahomans can find and utilize their work.
Takyar said he and the group are hoping the site will be “a community-driven resource” fueled by suggestions from users. The site has a contact form to reach the students. Takyar said they are ready to hear from anyone with questions or feedback, and are willing to add more members with additional skill sets to their group.
“We’re hoping that any Oklahoman can go onto this website, look to the links and not feel overwhelmed by all the different places that they have to go for information about the virus,” Takyar said.
Bhaktaram said the site's creators, who include OU students Andrew Kim and Jennifer Pusavat, also reached out to public health professionals for feedback that they’ve used to shape their work. She said she’s hoping to next focus on adding more resources for Spanish-speaking Oklahomans.
“While we’ve tried to include as many things as we could think of, there might be a question that we maybe haven’t thought of, or we’re not currently being affected by, so it’s not on our minds,” Bhaktaram said. "I think our goal is trying to make this as community based as possible, whether it’s sending us resources or asking questions.”
