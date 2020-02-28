OU’s Black Emergency Response Team has ended its hunger strike and Evans Hall sit-in, announcing that the university's administration has committed to a system of accountability and reviews for senior leadership.
The demonstration ended late Friday afternoon about 56 hours after the sit-in began. BERT started the demonstration early Wednesday morning in response to racist incidents at the university, including two professors saying a racial slur in their classrooms in recent weeks.
While BERT did not receive its primary demand of Provost Kyle Harper’s immediate resignation, the organization announced in a statement Friday that it had issued new demands, two of which Interim President Joe Harroz is able to meet.
The university will create a student advisory council to the provosts’ office that will “provide insight and advice” to the president and provost, and will institute a review process for the president’s senior executive leadership team, beginning with Harper. Harroz will also begin meeting with BERT members every two weeks, BERT said in its statement.
Of the original demands that BERT issued Wednesday, the university has fully committed to instituting equity training for faculty and staff, transforming the student diversity experience into a semester-long class and establishing a committee to look into a multicultural center.
BERT leaders said in the statement that they are pleased with administrators — including Harroz and vice presidents David Surratt and Belinda Hyppolite — who have met with them throughout the demonstration.
“This is a win for us,” BERT’s statement reads. “This is a win for the people. But these are wins that we must continuously fight for. We must consistently put pressure on the administration to make it clear that we will not stay silent as long as marginalized students, staff, and faculty continue to be treated as less than human.”
The university also released a statement from Surratt, who noted that administrators are excited to create a student advisory council, and feel that the demands being met fit into leadership's strategic plan for OU's future.
"This week, our students have raised legitimate concerns about increasing a sense of belonging at OU, echoing issues we see raised at universities across the country," Surratt said in the statement. "They came with a list of demands that in our discussions, we agreed were actually solutions that reflect the work already underway as part of the university’s draft strategic plan that we have developed and will be presented to the OU Board of Regents next month. Among other positive developments, we are hopeful we have established constructive ways to communicate and to help our university."
BERT’s other new demands are unspecified in the organization’s Friday statement, which notes that now that Harroz has met two demands, “the ball is in the court of the Board of Regents.” BERT members will be meeting with the regents during the board’s upcoming March 10-11 meetings.
While six students will be able to break their hunger strike, and dozens more return home after occupying Evans day and night, BERT emphasized that the work done this week will not end with the demonstration.
“Even though the sit-in and hunger strike is over, the fight continues,” BERT’s statement reads. “We must remain resolved in our search for justice on this campus for our wellbeing and for that of the entire campus.”
