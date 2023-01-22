Today marks the start of the Lunar New Year in different Asian countries and parts of the world with Asian populations.
At the University of Oklahoma, students are getting ready to begin the new year by welcoming fellow students and members of the community to celebrate with them.
Cody Duong, coordinator of Asian American Program and Services at OU, is from Southern California, and was born into a family of Vietnamese refugees who moved to an area called “Little Saigon” near Santa Ana in Orange County.
He is one of many who are dispelling the belief the Lunar New Year is only celebrated in China.
“There has been increased conversations about inclusivity and diversity, especially in the U.S. population,” Duong said. “We recognize that there are diverse communities that deserve to be represented, and by saying Lunar New Year, we include them in the conversation, and not to invisiblize them or make it appear like they are not seen.”
He said that by saying Lunar New Year, locals can highlight the many who celebrate the holiday.
Lunar New Year is celebrated in China, Vietnam, North and South Korea, Singapore and in other Asian countries, as well as throughout the world where Asians live.
“Every Lunar New Year, there is something going on in my town, and we would take part,” Duong said.
A few years ago after graduating from college, he went to Vietnam for the first time during Lunar New Year, and noticed that his relatives celebrated the holiday a little differently.
Duong said that there, it is a week-long event, and that college kids get off from school and go home, much like Christmas in the U.S.
“They spent time with their loved ones, did things like cleaning, visiting their ancestors’ graves, and things like that, things that I didn’t grow up with here,” said Duong.
Brittney Luong is a sophomore at OU studying criminology with an emphasis in pre-law. She is also Vietnamese American and grew up celebrating Lunar New Year.
Luong is helping organize the event on campus, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m Feb. 9. The event was pushed back a couple of weeks because of logistical challenges.
“My first year experiencing the Lunar Year was my freshman year,” she said. “I really enjoyed seeing how people celebrated a holiday that is so special to my culture.”
This year, OU students have prepared performances, games, raffles, booths and speakers.
Luong grew up in Oklahoma City in a white neighborhood, but for Lunar New Year, she visited the city’s Asian district, where she enjoyed watching the annual parades.
“There’s a huge Asian population, and they have Asian-owned businesses there,” she said. “I like seeing line dancing, and we made lanterns and wore traditional clothes.”
She also enjoys eating food, including a traditional Vietnamese rice cake called bánh bèo. As a child, she received red envelopes full of money.
When Duong was a child his parents taught him how to say Happy New Year in Vietnamese, which he told to his elders.
“You see different flowers, like chrysanthemums and mums and different plants and potted trees,” he said.
Even as a child, he learned that universities and schools became a cultural community where he could connect with people like him.
“When I think of my experiences as a Vietnamese American, a lot of things happened on the campus level,” he said. “Lots of students would want to see themselves represented, especially when they don’t see it nationally or at the state level, so they come in and make a space for themselves.”
