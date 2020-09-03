University of Oklahoma students gathered on the steps of Evans Hall Thursday to ask administrators to switch directions and focus on moving classes online, accommodating students and workers and enforcing more safety measures.
A group of about 15 students, with about 15 more community members watching from afar, stood in front of the door to Evans holding signs like “no deaths for tuition dollar$,” “OUr Lives, OUr Choice” and "time and a half for essential staff" Thursday afternoon.
Students listed multiple demands for OU, including transitioning most OU classes online, implementing twice-weekly testing for anyone remaining on campus, making accommodations for international students and those without alternate off-campus housing options and taking steps toward accountability for students and groups not following OU’s masking policy or gathering in large groups.
Multiple student speakers said they feel OU is making decisions based on profit rather than health and safety considerations.
While the university has moved its largest classes online, administrators have prioritized an in-person experience this semester. In an email to faculty last week, Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine told faculty not to transition their classes online.
"We have also heard from students that some faculty are choosing to take classes fully online that are currently scheduled to be delivered in person or in a hybrid format,” Irvine wrote. "This is not a decision that can be made unilaterally by a faculty member. Please do not make changes in the mode of delivery. We will continue to monitor closely the health and health care capacity trends on campus and, should a decision be made to move some courses to a fully online format, you will be notified.”
The email also asked faculty members that they "do not notify the class that a student has tested positive” and instead direct positive students toward the university’s online COVID screening tool. OU has also said that should classes have to move online, the university will likely implement furloughs and pay cuts.
“While President Harroz has indicated that those in executive roles and the highest-paid positions would be among the first to take pay cuts, this would not be enough to avoid necessary furloughs and layoffs for those whose positions are not necessary in an online-only environment,” the university said in an Aug. 10 statement.
Students Thursday said they are fearful of being on campus with other students who are holding large gatherings and parties and not finding out when a classmate tests positive, and believe it is only a matter of time before professors, classmates or loved ones become seriously ill or die.
OU has reported 135 total positive tests and as of Sept. 2, 335 students, faculty and staff are self-isolating due to exposure, symptoms or a positive test.
“I think we all know the university’s financial difficulties,” said Getty Hesse, a student who spoke Thursday. “…It had almost just managed to erase its budgetary deficit before being faced with an unprecedented crisis of a global pandemic and the accompanying recession…we demand that the university recognize its students as human beings, not just potential profit — we demand that the university recognize its workers as human beings, not just labor. We declare that our lives are worth more than your profit."
The student are not the first group to list demands for change at the university. Over the summer, faculty and staff members stood in front of Evans and outside of a Board of Regents meeting to make many of the same demands students did Thursday, including hazard pay for campus workers and furloughs and pay cuts from the top down.
“We saw the demands that were brought before, and we tried to take into account the demands of students — we talked to a lot of students in big group chats to see what they were fearing,” said Jake Allen, one of Thursday's protest organizers. “…We tried to make the ideas that we brought up and the demands as intersectional as possible, and then we brought it in front of Evans Hall, because we felt it was the most obvious way the administration would see us.”
In a statement response to Thursday’s rally, a university spokesperson said OU "will prioritize safety, remain responsive to the changing landscape, and communicate often with the OU community," but did not address any of the students’ demands specifically.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, OU has made safety its top priority, enacting a range of protocols designed to create a safe environment,” the statement reads. "All decisions made are science-based and under the primary guidance of our OU Chief COVID Officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler."
While OU administrators were not present at Thursday’s rally, Allen said he’s hoping that student and staff’s presence and pressure is felt.
“I think that by pushing these demands forward and continuing to show a sustained pressure about it, [the administration] might see that students also believe what the workers were asking for,” Allen said.
