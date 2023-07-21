The University of Oklahoma is hosting a study that will provide services to pregnant women and young mothers who experience substance use disorder.
Parent-Child Assistant Program, or PCAP, is an evidence-informed home visiting case management program for those at risk of substance abuse during pregnancy, and OU has supported a three-year study that will offer resources to participants while providing data for researchers.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services reported 1,024 newborns tested positive for substances in 2020.
Originally developed in the 1990s at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, PCAP serves 1,400 women throughout Washington and will serve 200 women in Oklahoma within the next three years.
Angela Harnden, project manager for the study, said it will serve both the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.
“We will be accepting 100 women at each site into the project,” Harnden said.
To be eligible, women must either be pregnant or they must have a baby under 24 months old, and the participants must have used drugs and/or alcohol during the pregnancy. They must also live within 40 miles of the Tulsa or Oklahoma City areas.
Susan Stoner, a research associate professor from the University of Washington, said case managers will meet with clients in their homes about two times per month over a three-year span.
“With the case manager’s support, mentorship, and practical assistance, the client can set her own goals and take steps to reach them,” Stoner said. “This usually involves getting connected to much needed social and community services and recovery supports, starting with substance use disorder treatment when necessary.”
She said case managers are meant to become a stable and reliable presence in their clients’ lives as they make important strides into their recovery journeys.
Harnden said women in the program for three years use less public assistance, experience reduced incarceration rates, and exhibit lower usage rates of drugs and alcohol.
“Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate in the country for women for drug and alcohol abuse,” Harnden said.
This claim has been supported by different studies from the Office of Justice Programs, Oklahoma Watch and Prison Policy Initiative.
According to PCAP, 142 out of every 100,000 females are incarcerated in Oklahoma, and 52% are from drug offenses, and nearly two thirds of women in prison are mothers with little-to-no contact with their children.
Harnden said the study is not counseling, and it does not directly provide mental health services.
“We don’t provide mental health services, but we talk with them and figure out what it is they want to accomplish, and what are the barriers that are in the way,” she said. “We can identify services that are available and link them to them.”
In addition to free consultation, participants are also offered their option of gift cards from different companies.
Participants must refer themselves to the program or be referred by a loved one, according to Harnden. Participants may not be mandated by a court order to participate.
The program has received support from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Arnall Family Foundation, Casey Family Programs, the Sociology Department at OU’s Dodge Family Arts and Sciences, the OU Foundation, and the OU Outreach at the Southwest Prevention Center.
For information or for those wanting to refer themselves or someone else, visit ou.edu/pcap/refer or call 405-876-2095
