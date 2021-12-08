The University of Oklahoma is suspending a previously-set deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing a federal judge's decision to block a federal mandate.
In late October, OU announced that employees would have to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 because of the university’s numerous federal contracts. Federal COVID-19 vaccination rules and President Joe Biden’s executive order required that federal contractors and subcontractors be fully vaccinated by the deadline, with health or religious exemption requests possible.
“If we do not comply, OU runs the risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars each year in federal funding for the life-changing research, education and services we provide,” OU said an October email.
But the university said Wednesday in an HR email to employees that while a federal court’s decision to block enforcement of vaccine rules for federal subcontractors still stands, OU employees no longer have to meet the vaccination deadline. The mandate does not and has never applied to OU students who are not employees.
OU’s announcement refers to a decision that came down Tuesday in Georgia, in which U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority by requiring vaccinations for federal contractors, and stayed the requirement, the Associated Press reports.
Baker’s decision came after a lawsuit from seven states, contractors and a national trade group challenging Biden’s requirements.
“…As long as the court’s decision is in place, university employees are not required to become vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, and are also not required to seek exemptions to the rule,” OU said Wednesday.
Some OU employees are still required to be vaccinated, like those who work with healthcare patients, those who study abroad and those who work at the Health Sciences campus.