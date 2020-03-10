The University of Oklahoma is suspending university-sanctioned air travel — both domestic and international — as a coronavirus precaution, the school announced Tuesday.
While OU has not announced whether or not it will move Norman campus classes online for two weeks following spring break, the university did release a new list of community travel guidelines Tuesday afternoon.
Effective immediately, OU has suspended domestic air travel for university business or academic purposes, “unless such travel is mission critical to the university,” according to a statement from Interim President Joe Harroz.
OU is also encouraging all community members to “exercise caution” with personal domestic air travel, and strongly consider whether their travel plans can be postponed.
The university’s suspension on international travel is effective Friday, March 13, and bans community members from traveling abroad for any OU-related or academic purposes.
Anyone who does come back from international travel on or after March 13 — or who has returned from an international destination in the last 14 days — will have to go through university health screening procedures, and possibly quarantine themselves. OU’s screening procedures are available on the university’s website.
The screening and quarantine procedures will apply to international travelers whether they leave the country on personal or university business. Community members who do make personal international trips in the next few weeks will have to work with the university to take time away from work or arrange class accommodations for a self-isolation period.
Another statement from Harroz on Tuesday afternoon encouraged students who plan to leave campus before the end of the week to take their academic supplies or devices with them, in case OU decides to move classes online after spring break.
OU has yet to announce whether or not students will be returning to face-to-face classes post-break, or if they will be taking virtual classes during that time. University administrators have emphasized their concern about students traveling for spring break, possibly becoming exposed to the virus, then returning to campus.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
