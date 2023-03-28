A visiting Harvard professor will be the inaugural speaker of a new lectureship series from the Religious Studies Department at the University of Oklahoma.
Tulasi Srinivas is coming to Norman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is currently serving as a professor of women’s studies at Harvard Divinity School. She is on leave from Emerson College, where she is a professor of anthropology, religion and transnational studies.
Her lecture, “The Fiery Lake: Water, Caste, and Gender in Climate Apocalypse,” will address the effects of religion on climate change. It will take place at the Beaird Lounge in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Ave., on Tuesday, March 28 from 6-7 p.m.
According to an email from the OU Religious Studies Department, Srinivas is a world-renowned scholar whose award-winning books and articles have been supported by prestigious fellowships from the National Endowment of Humanities, the Pew Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Harvard University, University of California-Berkeley, and Georgetown University.
The mission of the Pujari Foundation, founded in 2021 in Oklahoma City, is to promote initiatives on education, the arts and community wellness, according to a statement on its webpage.
“Intellectual growth and creativity are the foundation of a healthy and thriving community,” wrote Guy A. Bramble, executive director of the Pujari Foundation on its website.
The Pujari Foundation created an endowment to allow OU to hold its lectureship at the university annually. The lectureship will take place in the fall, typically. This year’s event was delayed, according to Deonnie Moodie, chair of the Department of Religious Studies at OU.
“It has provided an endowment so that every year, we can host a new lecture by an expert on religion and society on OU’s campus,” Moodie said. “It is for any kind or religion.”
Moodie said the lectureship would interest people in religious studies and anthropology, as well as folks who study engineering, ecology and climate change.
“She is an anthropologist of religion and society and she works in India, specifically Bangor, which is a southern urban center,” Moodie said. “Her new research project looks at the ways religion is a force that either mitigates or contributes to issues surrounding urbanization in India.”
Srinivas will ask in what ways does religion cause problems in climate change, but in what ways can religion also produce solutions for climate change.
“She’ll ask, ‘how could my religious ideas help me to think differently about water and land and how we humans coexist with other species on the planet,’” Moodie said.
Lauren Gastineau, an OU student who examines anthropology and religious studies, is looking forward to the event because lectureships like these help students like her to engage with experts in the field.
“As a student pursuing both a degree in anthropology and religious studies, it is very important to be involved in current discussions and topics on a larger scale than just the Oklahoman community,” Gastineau said. “The lectureship allows the opportunity for students such as myself to hear and discuss with professors and scholars from an array of Universities and fields. Scholars like Tulasi Srinivas can ignite passion in students and seed growth of knowledge.”
Gastineau said in my “Approaches to Religion” course, she has read and discussed parts of Srinivas’ works.
“Now we will have the opportunity to meet her in person, listen, and discuss the works she has authored,” she said. “Dr. Srinivas’ work is truly thought provoking for a large audience because she connects religious values and practices to our world and understanding of change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.