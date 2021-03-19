The Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre will continue its Downtown Series with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” running April 1-3.
The creative team for University of Oklahoma Musical Theatre production includes Harold Mortimer, director; Lindsay Alhady, student choreographer; and Michael Stafford, music director.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” will open at 8 p.m. April 1, with additional performances at 8 p.m. April 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. April 3. All performances will be in The Studio of the Sooner Theatre, 110 E. Main St. in Norman. The production contains adult themes.
The Downtown Series is the Weitzenhoffer School’s newest addition to the Norman cultural calendar. Every year, the School of Musical Theatre presents a fully-staged production in an alternative space somewhere in the Norman community.
“This is an insightful and hilarious musical. ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ will have audience members shouting, ‘This is my life,’” Mortimer said.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children and the twilight years of life.
The cast includes Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre students Jace Appling, Luke Brodersen, Taylor Cooper, Carter McPherson, Olivia Payson, Devi Peot, Jessica Reese and Brayden Worden.
The design team includes Joshua Moran, scenic designer; Benaysia Parker, costume designer; and Natalie Shipley, lighting designer.
The production team includes Christian Tinajero, assistant to the director; Gabrielle Landsgaard, scenic charge artist; Tatum Smith, stage manager; Keita Maloy, assistant stage manager; Tony Wilkinson, technical director; and Ashton Byrum, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, plus processing fee. Seating is limited according to social distancing requirements, and masks are required for audience members.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101. Tickets at the door will be cash only.
Live stream will be available for the 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 3 performances. The single-view price is $10. Visit theatre.ou.edu for more information.
