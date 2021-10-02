The University of Oklahoma University Theatre and the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical “She Loves Me” Oct. 15-24 on the Norman campus, with Shawn Churchman directing. Lyn Cramer is choreographer and Paul Christman is musical director and conductor.
“She Loves Me” will open at 8 p.m. Oct. 15, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. All performances will be in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval. The production is suitable for all audiences.
“She Loves Me” is based on a play by Miklós László that inspired the 1940 Ernst Lubitsch film “The Shop Around the Corner.” It was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964.
Churchman is an award-winning writer, director, actor and associate professor in the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. He spent 20 years in New York City. He has directed many University Theatre productions and at regional theaters and opera companies across the country.
The cast includes theater students Keely Anders, Jace Appling, Dan Berry, Lydia Campbell, Ethan Clock, Jordan DeLeon, Tessa Giordano, Rosie Granito, Taylor Gray, Jesse Hanks, Ginger Hurley, Ginger Chanel Johnson, Sydney Jones, Evan Lennon, Rodney McKinner III, Carter McPherson, Sydni Moon, Garrett Morris, Mia Munn, Paris Richardson, Jillian Sjoquist, Duncan Smith, Braydon Worden, Hunter Yocom and Brett Cole Young.
Design staff consists of Leo Fuller, scenic designer; Caitlynne Simonton, costume designer; Harrison Best, lighting designer; Richard L. Sprecker, sound designer; and Jodianne Loyd, dramaturg. The production staff includes Charlotte McGaughy, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Ashton Byrum, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $34 for adults; $29 for senior adults, OU employees and military; and $12 for students. Price includes tax and processing fees. Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.