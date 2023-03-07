The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted Tuesday to spend $195 million on the first phase of a freshman housing master plan that will replace towering Walker Center.
Also targeted for demolition by the university are Adams Center and Couch Center, multi-story student dormitories that have stood for decades.
Adams is scheduled to be demolished in May. A demolition date has not been announced for Walker, which will be replaced with north and south buildings.
The first building, which will provide 556 beds, will be completed in the summer of 2025, according to meeting documents. The second building is scheduled for completion in 2026.
Between them, the buildings will provide as many beds as the outgoing Walker dormitory.
The Freshman Housing Master Plan will replace 3,350 freshman housing beds within the three towers. The Regents have estimated the cost to do so will be $460 million.
The item approved Tuesday by board members allocates $235 million to build both buildings and demolish Walker.
“One is $195 million that would go about building the first phase of the replacements for Walker Tower,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “We are taking out Adams Tower this summer, subject to the approval of this item, and we’ll begin constructing two buildings, a north and a south building.”
Harroz said it is important to replace the dorms, the most recent of which was built in the 1960s.
The remaining $235 million will go to different demolition, utility work, site work, and other costs associated with the construction of the new building.
The Regents also approved a measure to improve Max Westheimer Airport improvements, which include new a taxiway, new pavement, a new air traffic control tower, a new aircraft wash rack, upgraded fencing, an upgraded security camera system, and other infrastructure projects.
These costs will not exceed $20 million and are funded through federal and state grants in addition to university funds.
The Regents also authorized the university to negotiate a ground lease with Norman Public Schools for the construction of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, which will serve 600 high school students when it reaches capacity.
At the Tuesday Regents meeting, Regent Rick Nagel announced an online degree completion program for OU students who have left academia, but want to come back and finish what they have started.
“There are a lot of people that went to college and didn’t finish. As we are all aware, there are a lot of people with associate’s degrees or with life circumstances took them off course,” Nagel said.
Individuals who are at least 25 years old, and/or have been out of school for five years, and have at least 60 credit hours will be eligible to take part in a credit completion program online in interdisciplinary studies with emphasis in business administration, health care administration, criminal justice, or organizational leadership.
“If you want your degree and aren’t sure how to finish, you can finish it online. You can continue managing your life the way you are doing it,” Nagel said.
During its meeting, the Regents approved three online master’s degree programs, including a Master of Public Health, a Master of Arts in museum studies, and a Master of Science in Sustainable Architecture.
“From our earliest days, the University of Oklahoma has educated generations of health professionals, and one of our most important responsibilities is to continue this longstanding tradition of excellence,” Harroz said.
“One of the ways we will achieve this is by placing a greater emphasis on the online delivery of certain academic programs, especially ones that support career advancement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.