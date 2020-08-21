The University of Oklahoma will swap its usual OU-Texas holiday for an Election Day holiday, administrators announced Friday.
While OU usually sets its fall holiday for the Friday before the annual OU-Texas rivalry football game, OU Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine announced in a Friday email to faculty that Nov. 3, this year's general election date, will be the 2020 fall holiday.
Students will have class on Oct. 9, the usual OU-Texas holiday. The Red River Showdown is still scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl despite the State Fair of Texas’ cancellation.
The holiday swap comes at the request of OU’s Student Government Association, which has the opportunity to request a single day off for OU students each year.
While SGA has traditionally used that power to designate the OU-Texas holiday, Student Congress Chair Savanah Patterson said that with the pandemic-induced uncertainty around this year’s OU-Texas weekend, student leaders saw another clear option for how to use the fall 2020 holiday.
Patterson said she’s hoping the new holiday will bring down barriers to student voting, since students would usually have classes on Election Day.
"The younger demographic is normally the lower in voter turnout, and we wanted to make it as easy and accessible for our students, but also our staff and faculty, to go and vote,” Patterson said.
The congress chair said she wants to encourage students to register to vote and exercise their right this year. Oklahoma’s deadline for registration is Oct. 9, while the state’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
"I would just encourage anyone, no matter your party affiliation, to really participate in one of the freedoms our country allows us to do,” Patterson said. “It is important, and your vote matters.”
