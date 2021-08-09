The University of Oklahoma will begin welcoming freshmen to campus Tuesday with annual move-in week events, which will include a chance for employees and students to get vaccinated.
Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, students and families will meet at the Lloyd Noble Center, from where they will be directed to their resident halls. When a student arrives at their residence hall, staff and student services will unload their belongings and bring them to the correct room.
Tuesday’s move-in event will end at 3 p.m.; move in will also run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Masks are encouraged at all times while on campus, but cannot be required due to Senate Bill 658, which prohibits schools and universities from mandating masks or vaccines.
In light of the new law, OU will hold a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Goddard Health Center, and will continue to strongly encourage vaccinations.
“As part of Move-In 2021, OU Health Services at Goddard Health Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty and staff,” OU said in a press release. “The university strongly encourages the entire OU community to get vaccinated, particularly those residing in congregate housing.”
From 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the university will hold a family farewell event for students and their loved ones.
“After students have moved into the residence halls, students and their families are invited to attend a Family Farewell event, hosted by Sooner Parents,” OU said in the release. “The event will provide the opportunity for students and families to say their goodbyes while enjoying complimentary hot dogs, ice cream and cold beverages.”