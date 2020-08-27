The University of Oklahoma will launch a mandatory diversity training program for all students, staff and faculty next week after student leaders called for the change this spring.
The new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training, hosted online through a workplace training and education organization called EVERFI, will be a self-paced course that all students and employees will have to take at least once every three years, according to OU. The requirement applies to all three of OU’s campuses.
The diversity training will be tailored to OU, and will involve five modules on issues like power, privilege or identity, according to OU. The university’s site notes that faculty and staff will also be taking a class called “Managing Bias."
While the university has required one-time diversity training for freshmen since 2015, the new required training will also reach faculty and staff. OU is also creating a semester-long Diversity, Equity and Inclusion course that will be available as a general education requirement by next fall.
The training and the course come after OU’s Black Emergency Response Team hosted a multi-day sit-in at the university’s administrative building in February, demanding multiple changes from university leadership that included instituting equity training for faculty and staff and transforming the then-one-time student diversity experience into a semester-long class. The staff and faculty training demand followed two incidents this spring in which OU professors used or read a racial slur in their classrooms.
OU will launch training for Health Sciences Center staff and faculty on Aug. 31, for HSC students on Sept. 1, for Norman campus faculty and staff on Sept. 2 and for Norman students Sept. 3. Faculty and staff have 60 days to complete their courses, while students have till the end of the fall semester.
Full information on student, faculty and staff courses is available on OU’s website.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
