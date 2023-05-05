The University of Oklahoma welcomed alumni, regents, and community members to campus Thursday to witness the beginning of the end of Adams Center.
The 12-story residential tower underwent a ceremonial demolition as a crane tore apart a balcony. The building is scheduled to be demolished May 15 in a more restricted environment.
Attendees gathered in nearby Walker Center’s storm shelter to avoid morning storms before emerging to watch the crane go to work.
Former students who lived in Adams shared memories of the tower while OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., and others spoke about what the building means to them.
“An education and why you come to a comprehensive research university is without a doubt about the content that you receive,” Harroz said. “But it’s also so much about your social and emotional growth and your ability to connect and how those things are interwoven with your ability to succeed academically and to gain those skills that you need throughout your life.”
Harroz lived in Adams Center’s Johnson Hall in 1985, which is also slated for demolition.
Walker Center and Couch Center also are slated to be razed in future phases of OU’s freshman housing plan.
David Surratt, OU’s vice president for student affairs and Dean of Students, lived in the tower when he was a freshman. It’s where he met his future wife.
“Our first interaction was with her walking and me holding the door open for her and seeing this captivating member of OU Pride walk through the door,” Surratt said. “After that day in ‘98, I spent quite a bit of time in the building wooing my wife of 14 years. It made for some of the best memories of my time here as a student.”
Adams Center, which housed 920 students, will be replaced by two buildings that will house a combined 1,150 students.
Harroz and Surratt said the new buildings will be equipped with technology that Adams Center was not suited for.
“The new construction set to begin here will have a huge impact on freshmen at the university for years to come,” Surratt said. “This state of-the-art-residence hall will be instrumental for us to continue to grow and support our student body.”
“I’m comforted knowing that the new building will give future generations a chance to create their own incredible memories.”
Harroz added the new halls will be more comfortable than the accommodations at Adams Center and will come with lounges, outdoor space, a storm shelter and a coffee shop.
Angelora Castellano, an OU senior and resident advisor, lived in Adams Center when she was a freshman in 2019. As a student from out-of-state, she said living in a hall with a sense of community was essential to her emotional and academic well-being.
“I really had no expectations walking in here, but when I did … there were eight people there waiting for me who would be my future roommates,” Castellano said. “My main concern was building community and making friends and in that moment, I saw those eight friendly faces and knew that I would be set for my entire four years here.”
The tower bonded her with her cohort, as well as students who came before her, including one of her professors.
“My professor heard that I was living at his tower and he jumped in excitedly and was telling me about his experience living in Adams tower in the 90s,” she said. “At that moment, I knew that I was not just connected to my current Adams resident friends, but also all of the Adams residents who came before me.”
The Adams Center opened in 1964 and was named after K.S. “Boots” Adams, the board of directors at Phillips Petroleum.
“The 1964 design of Adams Center differed from Walker and Couch centers. Unlike the other two buildings, Adams had four separate buildings that allowed for smaller communities and created a big yet small experience for OU Housing residents,” said ShaRhonda Maclin, assistant vice president for Student Affairs and associate dean of students.
“As we anticipate the future of OU Housing, we will be able to recapture the feeling of connectedness and community with the variety of options in our new housing master plan. The memory of Adams will not only live on in our past residents but will continue for many years to come.”
The event brought people from around the U.S., including Diane Brittingham, former director of OU Residents Life, who flew in from Colorado. She said attending the event was important to her because it marked the end of an era.
“This is important to make sure that our students are getting what they want, but to see that we’re moving forward and recognizing that students have lots of needs,” Brittingham said.
Haley Lee, director of advanced initiatives with the OU Foundation, came to the event to sell bricks and room number plaques that were taken down from Adams Center.
“The money made will go to OU Housing discretionary fund,” Lee said. “It will go toward scholarships and other projects.”
She expressed gratitude that the event is finally taking place.
“It’s been eight months in the making. So we’re just excited to get it going,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.