The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents cleared the way this week for upgrades to multiple athletic facilities in preparation for a pending move to the Southeastern Conference.
The Regents on Tuesday approved $390 million worth of improvements, including $175 million for a football operations facility and $75 million for a student athlete success center.
Other facilities earmarked for upgrades:
• Softball facility expansion and improvements, $47.9 million.
• L. Dale Mitchell Baseball Park expansion and improvements, $45 million.
• Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center expansion and improvements, $13.75 million.
• Lloyd Noble Center Team Suites renovation, $9.5 million.
• Charlie Coe Golf Learning Center expansion and improvements, $8.6 million.
• Gregg Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion and Headington Family Tennis Center expansion and improvements, $8.3 million.
• Mosier Indoor Track Facility expansion and improvements, $5 million.
Athletic funding and private donations will pay for the project, officials said.
Michael Houck, OU associate athletics director for communications, said the athletic facilities considered during the meeting are all part of the university’s Campus Master Plan.
“As we’re preparing to join the SEC, we’ve undertaken a number of comparative analyses to better anticipate our readiness to join the conference,” Houck said in a statement. “While those analyses include facilities reviews, OU Athletics has long assessed and continues to assess how to best position our programs and student-athletes for success, regardless of conference affiliation.”
Regent Eric Stevenson said updating OU’s athletic facilities is essential as part of its transition from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC, and with the announcement of OU’s move to the conference one year early, he said it is all the more important for the university to invest in athletic infrastructure.
“A number of these items are a part of the athletics master plan – updates to the tennis (facility), to the golf complex, to the Lloyd Noble team facilities, as well as finished football operations space,” he said.
Regent Rick Braught said improvements to the Lloyd Noble Center will include team suites for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Joseph Harroz Jr., OU president, said athletic facilities are coming together, as are the contracts relating to the transition to the SEC.
“It is not in concept all put together and resolved. We know we are going in ‘24, a year early, and all of the loose ends will be tied up,” Harroz said. “That matter will come before this board over the next several weeks whenever all the documentation is put together in a special meeting to make sure all of the agreements attached to that are pulled together.”
Harroz hailed recent athletic successes in women’s basketball, men’s and women’s gymnastics, wrestling, and softball, and said the university aims to put OU athletics on a larger stage by entering a more prestigious athletic conference.
“We look at our move to the SEC and our level of preparedness,” he said. “I think we can say that (Athletic Director) Joe Castiglione and company, I think we are well positioned to move forward. I can’t wait for what that has to offer.”
Houck said at least two projects will be completed prior to joining the SEC.
“The two projects that have current construction schedules are Love’s Field (softball) and the Lloyd Noble Center basketball team suites, and both are slated to be completed before we join the SEC,” he said.
