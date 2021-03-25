The life and music of Florence Price, the first noted African American female composer, will be celebrated by the University of Oklahoma School of Music during a tribute recital at 8 p.m. April 9.
The event will be available for public viewing free via livestream at the time of the event.
Sarah Ellis, music theory professor, OU School of Music, will open the recital with a lecture about the life of the composer.
OU School of Music undergraduate and graduate students from the piano, organ, string and voice areas will perform a variety of Price’s works, including works for vocal, piano and organ.
Price became the first Black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and its music director, Frederick Stock, played the world premiere of her “Symphony No. 1 in E minor” on June 15, 1933, during Chicago’s Century of Progress Exposition.
Price’s symphony had come to the attention of Stock when it won first prize in the prestigious Wanamaker Competition, hosted the previous year.
“It is a faultless work, a work that speaks its own message with restraint and yet with passion ... worthy of a place in the regular symphonic repertory,” The Chicago Daily News reported on the 1933 concert.
To watch The Music of Florence Price Concert, visit ou.edu/finearts/music/live.
