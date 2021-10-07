The University of Oklahoma School of Music presents the Trombone Choir in performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The concert will take place in Sharp Hall in the Catlett Music Center.
The Trombone Choir is under the direction of Dr. Irvin L. Wagner, David Ross Boyd and Regents professor of music.
The Trombone Choir is well known in the community, and Dr. Wagner is celebrating his 52nd year at OU as well as the 52nd year of the OU Trombone Choir.
This particular concert has a theme of “Great Music and Great Trombonists.” According to Wagner, “the music in the concert covers about 400 years of original music written for trombone. In addition, two distinguished guest trombone artists will appear with the Trombone Choir and work with the students.”
The Trombone Choir is highly regarded around the country and the world of the trombone as a model for such organizations. The Trombone Choir has appeared often at major conventions and many times at the International Trombone Festival. Dr. Wagner has been recently recognized by the International Trombone Association with its highest honor of the President’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession.
The public is invited to attend this performance — admission is free.