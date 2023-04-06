The Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma is reaching out to local middle schools to recruit the next generation of women in engineering.
Rose Thomas is a senior at OU who is majoring in mechanical engineering, and she chairs Girls Learning and Applying Math and Science (GLAMS), a middle school outreach program that invites young women to campus to learn about opportunities in the field.
“We designed a bunch of hands-on activities and then get girls from the local community to come out – everywhere from Norman to Oklahoma City and beyond,” Thomas said.
“We even had some girls come out from a town on the Arkansas border. We teach them about engineering and what it means to be an engineer, and we provide opportunities for them to meet engineers.”
Addison Arnold and Kenna Lee are eighth-graders from Purcell Junior High who are involved with GLAMS and other organizations that support young engineers.
Addison attended GLAMS this year to better learn about careers in engineering, as well as the engineering programs at the university.
She is creating a model of a bone stimulator that will promote bone growth for those who have experienced fractures.
“It sends ultrasound waves to the bone, telling cells to flip over and heal,” she said.
Addison said she has always been interested in the medical field and engineering, but was prompted to look at bone simulators after she experienced a fracture in her foot.
“I had to get a bone stimulator and I thought of ways to improve it, so that is what I am using for my project,” she said.
Kenna is working on a project called junior solar sprint, a competition where students race solar-powered wooden cars.
“You get a rectangular piece of balsa wood and with a partner, you exchange ideas on how to make it lightweight, fast, yet good on terrain,” she said. “With your partner, you discuss different systems you can use to pull the car forward. It’s a really good collaboration type project.”
Kenna has had a taste of success in competition. Last year, she and her partner entered a vehicle for competition at the Technology Student Association in Norman, a state-wide event. After that, she qualified for the TSA National Conference in Dallas, Texas, where her vehicle finished 10th in the country for the junior solar sprint competition.
This year, she hopes to improve her performance at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, which will be from June 28 to July 2. But first, she has to finish in a top spot at the Oklahoma-level at the Embassy Suites in Norman from April 19-21.
Paul Wollenberg, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) instructor at Purcell, said the local event will showcase students from around the state in 38 different competitive events.
“We compete to showcase their talents and the hard work they have put in throughout the year,” he said.
Addison will be entering her bone stimulator mockup at the TSA event in two weeks.
Thomas said it is important to promote women in engineering, as numbers have trickled downward in recent years.
“It’s something that hasn’t been as popular recently,” she said. “Some studies are actually showing that the number of women going into engineering is going down, which is really unfortunate.”
GLAMS holds its events two times a year, one per semester, on campus. This semester, the event took place on March 31, and young women like Addison and Kenna were able to visit campus and do four different activities in a STEM field.
“Each activity centered on a specific form of engineering,” Thomas said. “For example, this semester, we had an activity that was focused on engineering physics where we made a magnetic motor with some batteries, wire and magnets.”
In another activity, the students built a miniature underwater city to teach them about buoyancy and how to ensure their creations maintain structural integrity.
Based on her experiences, Kenna said she wants to go to college and study a STEM-related field. She said she would recommend engineering for girls, which make up a minority of students in her field.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, as long as you put the effort into it,” she said. “In engineering, you can learn how to collaborate with others and even make great friends. It opens lots of doors of opportunities, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.