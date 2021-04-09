The University of Oklahoma School of Music will present a spring concert with the OU Women’s Chorus and Men’s Glee Club at 7:30 p.m. April 17. The event will be available for public viewing free of charge via live stream at the time of the event.
The OU concert includes music for chorus, pipe organ, harp and percussion and will feature two 20th-century works, "Chichester Psalms" by American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (sung in Hebrew) and "Rejoice in the Lamb, Op. 30" by Benjamin Britten.
Featured faculty soloists are Adam Pajan, organist, Gaye Leblanc-Germain, harpist, and Benjamin Holmes, percussionist. Guest soloist is Ian Thomas Howard, 11. He will sing the solo in "Psalm 23" in the second movement of the "Chichester Psalms."
David Howard, associate director of choral activities at OU, serves as conductor of the concert. He was assisted in the preparation of the performance by doctoral graduate students Jeffrey Gonda and John Ousley, and by undergraduate pianists Evelyn Culver and Thomas Mondry.
Britten’s festival anthem, "Rejoice in the Lamb, Op. 30," is scored for chorus with solo and organ. Britten selected lines from the poem "Jubilate Agno," by 18th-century poet Christopher Smart, for his inspiration.
Bernstein’s "Chichester Psalms" is frequently performed in concerts in the U.S. and abroad. The piece is a three-movement setting of Psalm 108:2, Psalm 100, Psalm 23, Psalm 2:1-4, Psalm 151 and Psalm 133:1 for choir, organ, harp and percussion.
To watch the OU Women’s Chorus and Men’s Glee Club Concert, visit ou.edu/finearts/music/live.
