OU is working on adopting a pass/fail grading option, setting up "appropriate" housing and food refunds for students and providing two weeks’ pay for student employees whose campus jobs can no longer continue this semester.
OU Interim President Joe Harroz released a brief statement Friday morning outlining some of the university’s in-progress initiatives regarding the national COVID-19 crisis. On Wednesday evening, the university announced that OU Norman classes would move online for the rest of the semester, and that only students with no other living options should remain in campus housing.
As of Friday morning, OU is working on a pass/fail grading option “that helps us adapt to the current, extraordinary circumstances." Harroz’ statement does not include further details, but notes that Provost Kyle Harper will have a further announcement soon.
OU will also be providing more details later today regarding refunds for students with housing and food services contracts.
While some OU student employees will be able to continue their on-campus jobs in person or by telework through the next few months, other students’ jobs will not be able to continue under current campus guidelines. Harroz’ statement notes that OU is paying two weeks’ transition pay for those students, and that OU’s Human Resources will be providing student employees with more details later today.
The university is also working on an emergency financial assistance program for students hard hit by the virus’ effects. Part of the financial effort is a university fundraising campaign called “Sooners Helping Sooners” that is now taking student applications for assistance.
"OU must remain a place where students have the opportunity to succeed, no matter the circumstances,” Harroz said in the statement. "We are the OU family, and our community will move forward and recover from the COVID-19 crisis, emerging with strength and a collective resolve."
More information is expected from OU throughout the day Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.