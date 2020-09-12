The University of Oklahoma Police Department has named Nate Tarver the new chief of the department.
Pending approval from the OU Board of Regents, Tarver will be chief over the departments on OU’s Norman, Tulsa and Oklahoma City campuses. Since 2017, Tarver has served as the chief of police at the OU Health Science Center in Oklahoma City.
“Over the past 18 months, I have worked closely with our three police departments across the University of Oklahoma system,” OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad said in a press release. “As we have worked on consolidating best practices in policing, training and HR policies, it became clear that the OU community would be best served by a senior leader overseeing all of our police departments.”
According to the release, Tarver has been in law enforcement since 1979 when he joined the Moore Police Department, where he served for 10 years. After his tenure with the MPD he transferred to the Oklahoma City Police Department where he was involved in responding to the bombing of Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
“With more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, Chief Tarver is highly respected throughout the OU community and among his law enforcement peers across the state,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in the release. “We are confident that in his elevated role, he will continue serving the university with dedication, integrity and selflessness.”
Since Tarver will be heading up departments on three different campuses OUPD officer Kent Ray will be the top Norman officer reporting to Tarver, the release said.
Tarver has received numerous awards including being inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.
