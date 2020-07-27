OUPD issues emergency alert, takes individual into custody
The University of Oklahoma Police Department issued an emergency alert Monday afternoon in south Norman before issuing an “all clear” and taking an individual into custody.
OUPD sent out a law enforcement emergency alert at 4:54 p.m. Monday warning people to stay clear of the Lloyd Noble Center in south Norman.
For the next two hours, OUPD said it continued to work the contained situation.
OU's Twitter page reported that there was an "armed subject."
An individual was spotted inside a black Chevy Truck,with upwards of 11 Norman and OU police officers at the scene with guns drawn.
Police shut down Jenkins Avenue and all entrances into the Lloyd Noble Center’s parking lot.
At 7:10 p.m. Monday, OUPD issued an “all clear” and the individual was taken into custody by police officers. The alert was canceled.
By press time, neither NPD nor OUPD responded to The Transcript’s request for comment. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.