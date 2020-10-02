After the passing of 9-year-old K-9 Officer Caesar on Sept. 11, the OU Police Department held a memorial service for him Friday.
Caesar was born on Dec. 12, 2010, in Tennessee and teamed up with his lifelong best friend, Master Sgt. Greg Vollmer, and the OUPD in February 2011. Just a few months later, after obedience and explosives detection training, the duo was working the streets of Norman.
Caesar excelled in his training, finding secret traps set up outside the exam area by school instructors. Vollmer worked Caesar off his leash when there were no other dogs around, allowing him to walk in a wide zigzag pattern, between areas where there might be explosives.
In addition to sniffing out explosives and even multiple missing children, Caesar once comforted a child receiving stitches at Goddard Health Center, showing off his sociable and gentle nature.
“He was so obedient I could have him lay down, and kids were able to come up and pet him, so he became acquainted with a lot of people,” Vollmer said.
Over the years of working on the OU campus, he would often bring Caesar into the dorms to let students pet him. Caesar befriended thousands of students over his years of service, frequenting freshman dorms and always thriving in that atmosphere, Vollmer said.
“Not only that, but he worked football games, basketball games, baseball games, and he was even honored as the patriot of the game for the baseball season in 2019,” Vollmer said. “He was just very popular because he was so approachable and you don’t always see that.”
Vollmer said it was a shock when Caesar passed away last month.
“Caesar taught me a lot and he was a good dude,” Vollmer said.
OUPD Chief Nate Tarver saw Caesar as an ambassador for public outreach among the university community and the Norman area.
Inside the OUPD headquarters is a plaque recognizing Vollmer as Officer of the Year in 2012 and 2013, but Tarver said everyone knows Caesar was the real Officer of the Year, Vollmer just happened to get caught up in the weight.
“Caesar was talented, loyal, and friendly, and he will be missed by all who knew him,” Tarver said. “Please keep his best friend and handler, Master Sgt. Greg Vollmer, in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn Caesar’s passing. Caesar’s last day of service and end of watch was Friday Sept. 11, 2020, and we appreciate his service.”
