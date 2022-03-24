OU's International Advisory Committee (IAC) is hosting its 50th Eve of Nations event on April 8.
Eve of Nations is one of the largest multicultural events in the entire state of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to celebrate the diverse array of cultures, traditions and heritage of countries all over the world.
This year is extra special, as it is the Golden Jubilee. With the theme, the Golden Renaissance, this year's Eve of Nations aims to showcase the power of unity and acceptance of the different walks of life that people come from, especially after the last two years of the pandemic.
Come experience the world in one place. You can purchase a ticket to watch the magnificent show or watch the show and enjoy a three-course dinner featuring food from around the world. The event is open to everyone and will take place on Friday, April 8 in the Lloyd Noble Center.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/EON50 or in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
For accommodations, please contact iac@ou.edu.
Lloyd Noble regulation: Only clear/transparent bags and/or small clutches. No large bags allowed.