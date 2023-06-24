The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at OU is a non-credit educational program offered for members 50 and older, with classes that span a wide variety of subjects.
Introduction to Abstract Painting, Jane Austen’s Greatest Hits, and Greek Tragedy are just a few examples of classes offered through the program.
Chris Elliott, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at OU director, said whether someone decides to take one class a term or 10, all that matters is that it works with their schedule.
“They learn just like the traditional college student, just in a much shorter format,” Elliott told The Transcript. “They’re usually only about six weeks in length.
“We used to say it’s learning in its purest form, they’re not there to get degrees or grades or anything like that. They’re just there to learn.”
Technology classes such as the Fundamentals of iOS and Looking ahead: iOS 17 cover the features, settings and navigation of iPhone and iPad devices.
“We have some people that really want to try something different,” Elliott said. “We’ve had people that maybe were engineers in their life and now they’re taking a beginning drawing class.
“Or they never had a chance to watch a classic film so now they’re taking the movie classes. It just depends on their situation in life. But most of the time it’s just a willingness to learn something new.”
Non-intimidating atmosphere
Haven Tobias, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute member and former instructor, has been involved with the program for 18 years and enjoys the non-intimidating, fun atmosphere.
She added that keeping her brain active is a priority.
“Seniors are living longer and longer,” Tobias said. “And they might as well live a productive, happy life ... . I’m a firm believer that an active mental, emotional and physical life is a healthy life. We want to keep our people in Norman healthy.”
Tobias said after earning three degrees, she is now able to take classes just for the fun of it. She said they help to broaden her horizons and gain a different outlook on life.
“A lot of people say they like the classes, but they really sign up for the socialization with other people their own age,” she said. “You get to be friends in the classes. You get socialized with people who are fun, interesting and from different backgrounds. And you get to learn a little something if you want, it’s your choice.”
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute was established in 1977 by the donations of Bernard Osher. Today, there are more than 100 programs across university campuses in the United States.
“(Bernard Osher aimed) to start a program so that older people who for some reason didn’t get a chance at education could have fun getting the education they didn’t get, so that really is the purpose behind it,” Tobias said.
“And somehow we haven’t communicated that here in Norman, so people who would probably love this are too shy to come. So that’s why I think the message is no homework, no tests and no getting called on in class. Just show up if you love it.”
Each term offers around 60 different classes that change from year to year. The majority of class instructors are University of Oklahoma faculty, while others are community members. They teach subjects from art, literature, politics, history and more.
“It’s an endowment with no strings,” Tobias said. “Bernard Osher put no strings on this money other than it should be dedicated to fostering lifelong learning among people who are older now and don’t want a degree, don’t want a career, maybe have or have not had a career, (it) doesn’t matter.”
‘Get the first one under your belt’
Kelly Frank, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute member, said she has taken more than 120 classes since 2018. They range from political science to Broadway theatre to Taekwondo.
“There are some classes that are taught by people I would take every class they teach, no matter what, because they’re just so involved, knowledgeable and seem to love to teach,” Frank said. “I just love to hear people discuss things that they are so knowledgeable on. It’s just really a fun experience.”
Frank said she looks forward to seeing her fellow member’s smiling faces and everyone seems to love the program as much as she does. She is looking forward to seeing the program grow and reach more people.
“It’s well worth it,” Frank said. “Some people are willing to go to something by themselves that they aren’t sure what it’s going to be and some people put it off and would rather go with a friend.
“I would say that you’ll find friends there. Don’t hold back. You’ll see familiar faces and you will enjoy it. Just get that first one under your belt.”
Frank said the classes are engaging and there is no pressure due to the lack of homework or tests. Frank advises new members to take the first step and find a class that intrigues them.
“There’s no accreditation, so we have no parameters,” Frank said. “We can just take whatever we’re interested in and it’s not accredited, but it sure is nice to have a reason to get out of the house.”
Overall, the program at OU includes more than 600 members but individual classes average around 25 members. An annual membership fee is required to enroll in classes and a parking pass is included.
“If you’re curious, but you’re just a little nervous about what it might look like, just reach out to us,” Elliott said. “We would love to have you sit in on one class just to see if it’s the right fit and see if it’s what you’re looking for.
“If it is, we’ll sign you up for a membership and go from there. If it’s not, maybe there’s another class you could sit in on, give it a try. We always let people try it before they buy it, so to speak.”
Classes are offered in a variety of formats and locations, including the Thurman J. White Forum building on the Norman campus, the PHF Conference Center on the Oklahoma City campus, Sooner Station Senior Living Community, and online via Zoom.
For more information and to register for classes, call 405-325-6034 or visit pacs.ou.edu/olli.
