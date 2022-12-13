Nearly two inches of rain fell early Tuesday morning, leaving two cars stranded and hundreds of residents without power, the National Weather Service reported.
Approximately 1.79 inches of rain fell in Norman, causing flooding on Jenkins Avenue south of West Lindsey Street, where two vehicles were reported stranded.
“We did have scattered reports of flooding throughout the city,” said Max Unger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma campus.
Meteorologist Doug Speheger reported "quite a few" areas of high water in the "usual areas," including Boyd Street and Classen Boulevard.
The Weather Center also reported that an EF-2 tornado — with estimated wind speeds between 120 and 125 mph — hit in Wayne, 27 miles south of Norman. The tornado touched down between 5:27 and 5:31 a.m., meterologists reported.
“We didn’t have wind damage in Norman, that was further south,” Unger said.
About 1,800 Norman residents are experiencing power outages in Norman, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric.
The two largest outages were reported to be south of Lake Thunderbird where 270 households were affected, and from Flood Avenue to just east of Porter Avenue, just north of Robinson Street and south of Norman North High School, where 357 households lost power, the utility company reported.
