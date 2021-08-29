When municipal water consumers think of conservation, rotating water usage comes to mind. But the cause of the most recent alert is an oxygen shortage due to COVID hospitalizations in the region, city officials warned Friday.
The Campbell Water Treatment plant uses oxygen to form ozone, which is used in water treatment, the city's statement reads. Airgas – the city's liquid gas supplier – is asking cities to urge residents to adhere to the odd/even water usage schedule based on the address of the residence.
Airgas issued an alert to the City of Norman that due to “significant escalations in hospitalization resulting from the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, hospitals in portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas have been purchasing large quantities of oxygen products,” the statement reads.
The company is prioritizing its supply for medical use, which means a reduction in supply to municipal water supply treatment plants, the statement reveals.
No changes in water quality have been reported in Norman, and the city states that “residents will continue to receive safe, high quality drinking water during this time.”
Airgas announced in 2018 it would bring on two additional facilities by 2020 to increase bulk gas production in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. It planned to serve the food service industry and “medical grade oxygen” to the medical sector and nitrogen to pharmaceutical companies, the statement read.
The Transcript found no announcements for those plant openings on the Airgas website, nor among news media outlets in those states.
A request for comment from Airgas was not immediately returned.