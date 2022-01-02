Norman vitamin and supplement retailers say the demand for certain products has increased considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as consumers continue to look for over-the-counter preventative and mitigating health measures.
Market research firm Grandview Research reports the global vitamin supplements market size will likely reach over $71 billion by 2028.
Healthline states the pandemic has led to dramatic changes in our preferences and lifestyle, supported by the fact that the supplement industry observed its highest growth more than 20 years with a 12% increase in 2020.
Kevin Wilhite, owner of Triad Fitness, Supplements and Nutrition, 2230 24th Ave. NW, said since the beginning of the pandemic, he has seen an uptick with people who are health-conscious and in search of supplements.
“We’ve seen an increase [in demand] for multivitamins and anything for immune health like zinc and calcium,” Wilhite said.
Rory Forinash, owner of Thunder Discount Drug, said he saw an immediate increase in supplement and vitamin related inquiries at the start of COVID-19.
While the frequency of those questions has somewhat declined, he still has regular conversations with customers about them.
“The biggest one is Vitamin D, but people are also looking for melatonin,” Forinash said. “It’s one of the things that they really don’t know the mechanism, but it’s had some favorable effect for COVID-19.”
A PubMed study on the early treatment of COVID-19 with melatonin asserts the use of the naturally occurring tryptophan derivative is a potential treatment option to reduce the severity of COVID-19 through its known anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and protective antioxidant mechanisms.
Forinash said he tells customers looking for vitamins and immune support to invest in a multivitamin from a reputable brand and that capsules tend to allow for better absorption.
Kevin Gallion, co-owner of Gallion Sports Nutrition, said he has noticed an increased interest in immune support supplements. Over the last year, he has seen growing sales numbers for green powders, herbs and amino acids.
Gallion partially attributes the heightened interest to the understanding that nutritious food is less conveniently available than a hamburger, and the importance of meeting recommended daily intake of certain vitamins.
“As far as awareness goes, I think COVID-19 impacted this industry in a good way,” Gallion said.
Gallion said products containing the antioxidant N-acetyl cysteine have taken off in popularity due to the antioxidant’s common uses. WebMD reports people use the antioxidant for coughs and other lung conditions.
Many of Gallion’s patrons who used to purchase exclusively sports related supplements like pre-workout have ventured into vitamins and immune supplements over the course of the past year.
“[They’re] now getting vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and all those immune supports, which is pretty cool,” Gallion said.
Wilhite said soon the pandemic trend will combine with a seasonal increased interest in fitness, meaning a continued uptick in sales.
“Typically, somewhere around January, we usually see a pretty big uptick I contribute not so much to New Year’s resolutions, but more to people getting back into the swing of things after time off,” Wilhite said.