Local veteran service organizations are asking the Cleveland County Commission for a portion of its $55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, citing the impact veterans experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is an accredited veteran service organization (VSO) that formed as a 501©3 organization in Norman in 2015. VSOs help veterans file claims for benefits, from mental health and medical care to monthly financial support based on military service-related disabilities.
Foundation CEO Jon Foti said accredited VSOs like the foundation do not receive federal funds and will not get any ARPA money directly. The foundation does not charge for its services and relies exclusively on donations.
The American Legion also processes claims for veterans in Norman and relies on membership dues and donations, said Carl Ellison, senior veterans service officer.
For weeks, Foti has turned up at commission meetings sounding an alarm about the financial and human cost of the pandemic on an already-struggling population. Ellison and Foti attended a recent stakeholder meeting with other nonprofit organizations to offer input to the commission.
Stakeholder meetings are conducted by 929 Strategies on behalf of the commission to identify impacts on the community from the pandemic, The Transcript has previously reported.
The commission must submit a preliminary plan for its ARPA expenditures by the Aug. 31 deadline to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, despite guidelines which the department has yet to finalize.
“Veterans flooded to veteran service organizations to file claims because they too lost their jobs, [and] needed additional compensation to make ends meet,” Foti said. “They, too, had mental health issues from being isolated because of the pandemic, had health issues because many of them got the virus and, unfortunately, hundreds of them passed away because of it. So, their spouses reached out to get help.
“Surviving spouses are very often eligible for the spouse’s benefit, but they have to go through this many-months-long process in applying for them.”
Ellison said the American Legion was flooded with phone calls and visits to the office to process claims and take advantage of other programs like food and temporary shelter.
Veterans hard hit
Veterans have been hit hard by the pandemic because they were largely in the highest-risk category for severe illness and death — residents over age 50, Foti pointed out.
The veterans center experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 last fall that resulted in about 30 veterans’ deaths, The Transcript reported in November 2020.
The foundation shut down from April 2020 to September 2020; volunteers, workers and clients were at too great a risk to run the facility and process claims in person. The foundation invested $100,000 in technology to help adjust to a new virtual reality, Foti said.
“The tragedy is that veteran service organizations weren’t able to adapt quickly enough because of the technology needs, and veterans weren’t able to adapt quickly enough,” Foti said.
Technology was of little benefit to homeless veterans, Foti said. Not seeing veterans also meant that those who were homeless went unnoticed or were hard to find.
“When they come in with their backpacks and how they look, we can see they are homeless,” Foti said. “You’re homeless. You don’t have access to the computer or internet. Very often the veterans who needed help the most were selected out by the pandemic because of their situation.”
The American Legion did not shut down, Ellison said, and claims poured in. He handled at least two suicide cases during the pandemic. The toll on mental health, isolation and fear of the unknown were too much for some veterans. He expects a suicide report on veterans to be higher for the period.
“It’s a hard thing to do when you’ve got a wife and children sitting across from you,” Ellison said. “Emotions get pretty intense. I’m a very compassionate person, and that’s why I try to help people and do what I can do … I sat here and shed a couple of tears myself, but I enjoy doing what I do.”
Financial worries
Both organizations are facing financial shortfalls.
Foti said while donations have remained steady, that is not expected to continue. It can take months or years for claims to be granted, but during the pandemic, claims processing at the federal level became a trickle.
With many veterans choosing to donate a portion of the back payments they receive in a lump sum, upon approval, to the foundation, Foti is worried the revenue could sink as the drop in claims becomes evident in the next several months.
“We served significantly less veterans throughout the pandemic,” Foti said. “Up to this point we’ve only been able to serve 2,000 veterans, where in this time frame before we usually would have served over 4,000.
“We haven’t seen that drop off yet, but all veteran service organizations can anticipate that if you’re serving less veterans, you’re going to fundraise less. It’s just a matter of time before that cycle turns over.”
Foti expects to see at least $270,000 in lost revenue. County wide, Foti estimated the negative economic impact on all VSOs could be at least $500,000.
Ellison said while claims increased as they remained open, the legion’s operating costs also rose. Volunteers continued to come in and process claims, coming in during non-regular hours at times. Sanitization costs were also high. Membership dues dropped and utilities climbed.
“We spent several thousand dollars on disinfectant,” he said. “We sprayed down … every day we came in here and had it cleaned regularly. Heat and air and lights went up because of more usage.”
Ellison said he did not have a dollar amount for the total pandemic impact without a finance manager’s report, but the loss has been obvious and ongoing.
Donations are not spectacular for the American Legion, and the pandemic did not improve that, Ellison pointed out. Often, volunteers have donated from their own wallets.
A veteran came in during the October storm and needed a hotel for the night after his vehicle malfunctioned. Everyone pitched in to help pay for a hotel.
“We have a small fund, but those funds go quickly,” Ellison said. “We are a post of senior citizens. Back in the 50s and 60s and even after the American Legion was formed in 1919, people donated to it. But those donations have gone down quite a bit.”
Ellison said he hears of nonprofit organizations that report $30,000 in donations a month.
“If I get $500, I’m happy,” he said. “The only marketing we have is our Facebook page.”