A recent study reveals nearly half of teens are dealing with COVID-related depression and anxiety during the last year, a trend a local expert said parents can help address.
Researchers at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital polled a national sample of parents about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their teenagers. The poll reveals 46% of 977 parents said their teens have shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the start of the pandemic.
According to the report, many teens experienced interference in their normal routines due to closed schools, canceled activities and less time spent with friends and extended family.
Dr. Amy Middleman, section chief of Adolescent Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, said routine disruption can significantly affect the mental health of teens.
“Maintaining a routine is an important part of what we recommend for teens,” Middleman said. “There is some literature now describing the association of maintaining circadian rhythm with improved sleep and mental health outcomes. It is helpful to be awake when it’s light outside, and asleep when it’s dark.”
According to the study, three in four parents say the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the frequency of teens’ interactions with friends and peers.
“Adolescents are at a time where it’s so important for them to interact with others and learn to individuate and discover who they are separate from their family. COVID-19 has really interfered with that,” Middleman said. “It has created a tremendous sense of isolation for adolescents at the exact time where developmentally, they need to be exploring who they are via interactions with others.”
Mott researchers suggest sleep is of even higher importance when one is under stress.
The study finds nearly 25% of parents said their teens were experiencing negative changes in their sleep.
“The best amount of sleep for an adolescent is between eight and nine-and-a-half hours a night, so we always aim for that on a regular schedule,” Middleman said.
Middleman also stressed the importance of incorporating regular mealtimes into teens’ schedules.
“It is also helpful to have family meals, because we know that in some studies, engaging in family meals is associated with improved eating behaviors and other mental health outcomes,” Middleman said.
Middleman said doctors are seeing an uptick in the number of adolescents presenting with disordered eating behaviors since the start of the pandemic.
“Disordered eating is often a coping strategy for distress, and it is difficult for teens with disordered eating behaviors or tendencies to stay at home, often alone with their thoughts for long stretches of time with few distractions from their distress,” Middleman said.
Whether one is experiencing anxiety and depression or not, Middleman said allowing time for exercise of any intensity can improve mental health.
“Even if it’s just getting up and walking for 30 minutes a day, it will be helpful,” Middleman said.
If the exercise can be done outdoors, Middleman said that a person can experience multiple benefits, including decreased stress hormones.
Middleman said there are multiple signs parents can look for to pick up on worsening depression, one of which is increased isolation.
While kids will often spend more time in their room and request more privacy, Middleman said if it seems a teen is spending all of their time alone in their room, not showing interest in participating in any daily activities they used to be interested in, having disruptions in sleep patterns or appetite, or starting to express hopelessness, they might be showing warning signs of a depressed mood.
“Don’t be afraid to openly discuss your child’s moods with them and assess their need for added support,” Middleman said. “Please contact your health care provider if you are concerned.”
