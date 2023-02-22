A Norman nonprofit dedicated to providing food and other resources for local teens has opened registration for its first fundraiser luncheon.
Pantry Partners, founded by Angela Jiménez-Calhoun in 2019, focuses on ending chronic teen hunger. For some youth, their main source of food access comes during school hours, and Pantry Partners looks to fill that gap.
Through donations, they not only serve food, but other immediate basic needs, according to the organization’s website.
Jiménez-Calhoun said the organization operates on a tight budget, so its spring luncheon will be crucial to help feed and support teens through the summer months.
The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 29 at the NOUN Hotel, 542 S University Blvd.
The cost to reserve a seat is $40, which covers the lunch, drink and dessert. Jiménez-Calhoun said 150 seats are now available for reservation through pantrypartners.org.
Luncheon attendees will hear speeches from Norman Public Schools graduates who will share what the nonprofit did to help them while they were students.
“They will also learn more about what we do and how they can contribute financially, through volunteering or if they want to partner with us,” Jiménez-Calhoun said. “We are trying to expand our budget so that we can afford to serve more kids and try to bring more awareness to what we do so the public knows that we’re not just a pantry.”
In addition to the pantry, the nonprofit has a program for new shoes, holiday meals, Christmas gifts and graduating senior expenses.
Paulie Henderson, vice president of the nonprofit, said feeding and supporting youth is imperative because they are Norman’s future doctors, emergency personnel, carpenters, lawyers and bankers.
“If a teen has a need, we’re here to help the best way we can, and that’s what I like about Pantry Partners the most,” Henderson said. “I wanted to be a part of this because we are making a difference.”
The Back to School Program provides high school students with new backpacks and school supplies, including graphing calculators, compasses and protractors.
The Thanksgiving Food Box Program provides teens with food boxes containing a traditional holiday meal.
Jiménez-Calhoun said the holidays are a stressful time for vulnerable teens and many are overlooked, or their families are struggling financially during this time.
She said Pantry Partner’s Christmas Gift program finds “gift wish” sponsors who anonymously adopt a teen to purchase items on their wish list.
“It’s probably one of the most fun programs because everybody’s excited about seeing the kids walk in and receive their presents,” Jiménez-Calhoun said. “Some haven’t had Christmas in three or four years, and it’s very emotional.”
Pantry Partners Adopt-A-Senior Program ensures graduating teens have a memorable senior year. According to an organization flier, they help with expenses including cap and gowns, senior pictures, yearbooks, haircuts, prom tickets and attire and graduation clothes. The teens receive a gift bag and assorted gift cards upon graduation.
Jiménez-Calhoun said they try to secure anonymous sponsors to purchase dorm room supplies for teens moving on to higher education.
Pantry Partners’ newest program is The Beacon, a free wi-fi cafe designed to provide teens a safe and comfortable place to study. According to the nonprofit’s website, The Beacon provides access to free food, supplies and resources during their lunch and after school hours.
When funding allows, Jiménez-Calhoun said she hopes to host weekend events and offer free tutoring for teens.
More than 190 teens have benefited from programs at Pantry Partners so far during the 2022-23 school year, according to the organization website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.