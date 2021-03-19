Parker Millsap’s fifth studio LP is set to drop April 9. Titled “Be Here Instead,” it was produced by John Agnello and largely recorded live with the singer/ songwriter’s longtime musician collaborators.
Millsap continues to be based in Nashville. He grew up in Purcell and cut his teeth as a young performer in Norman’s music scene. Since then, Millsap has become Oklahoma’s musical gift to the world.
In 2016, Sir Elton John caught one of his live shows in Atlanta with Sarah Jarosz. John said it was one of the best performance he’d ever seen and had “restored my faith in music.”
Millsap continues to improve and remain among the most upbeat and personable individuals in the music industry.
“My new album is the first thing I’ve done that feels like it’s more rooted in the modern world,” he said. “There’s some electronic elements and fun studio magic going on.”
Millsap experimented with different songwriting methods.
“Some are less storytelling about somebody else and more transmissions from my own heart,” he said. “A lot of my writing in the past was more narrative about experiences, not exactly my own. This focuses on the internal world.”
Millsap has a poet’s heart and a lover’s eyes. His new songs are about vulnerability and emptiness replaced by joy. They’re an amalgam of cryptic imagery and replacing a tiny screen with the real thing.
“Being married has a lot to do with being vulnerable,” Millsap said. “Meg and I have been together eight years and got married last year. I’ve learned that in any relationship, you have to be open about things. Willing to let other people in, or else you can’t get in. Meanness and closing up don’t get you very far.
“It’s hard to accomplish things, and it’s bad for yourself. You store all that tension inside and end up hurting yourself or others. I think of it like a mirror when you’re in a longtime committed relationship, especially when you live with that person. Whatever you’re doing is being reflected back at you through your partner.
“By however they’re responding, handling it gracefully and if you’re not being a gracious person, you’ll see that. I’m the antagonist in a situation, and they’re being really sweet about it.”
Industry and fan recognition of Millsap’s virtuosity is reflected in a variety of ways, including the people he’s working with now. John Agnello is a veteran who has produced records by Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth and Waxahatchee.
“It was exciting working with John,” Millsap said. “He’s more excitable than other producers I’ve worked with. He does a lot of really interesting recording techniques that I hadn’t seen before, such as plugging microphones into guitar pedals. He did a great job doing pre-production.
“We spent two months with me sending him demos I’d made and then taking his suggestions. Like, what if this has a bridge or what if you repeated that section after the chorus. Really practical stuff that I was able to rehearse with the band. We got a lot of the question marks out of the way before going into the studio.”
It was significant to learn that part of the path to success that Millsap has achieved included gaining knowledge of the music industry through Folk Alliance International.
“They really provide a network for independent artists to make a living,” he said. “Folk Alliance provides the connections for people to make music and not have to find more corporate backing. There’s a network for house concerts where you take home the money and don’t have to split it with the venue.”
Millsap may never leave Nashville, but he has an enduring fondness for his Okie roots.
“I look back with a lot of gratitude,” he said. “I was able to grow up without the trappings of show biz until long after I’d fallen in love with music. I’d already started writing songs and decided that’s what I wanted to do with my life.
“I got in the door before social media is what it is now. I didn’t feel like I had to be constantly selling myself on the internet. I’m grateful to have grown up in a church where there was real live music happening. Two or three times a week, I got a lot of experience playing music with people, along with the joy of that and the connection it provides.”
Millsap has taken up painting with watercolors recently. He recalls the actual red dirt under our feet.
“I think about the landscape a lot,” he said. “I miss the open space above my head that you get in Oklahoma.”
