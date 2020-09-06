The City of Norman’s traffic department will ban parking on some portions of Acres Street between Crawford and Porter avenues on Tuesday, City Traffic Engineer David Riesland announced Friday.
Crews will install no parking signs beginning Tuesday along the south side of Acres between Jones and Peters avenues and on both sides between Crawford and Porter.
Embark circulated a petition to close parking along the route and gained the necessary signatures from property owners in the area where traffic has increased following the installation of a bus stop near the central library, Riesland said.
“We’ve got pictures of Embark buses and Norman Public School buses driving left of the double yellow line,” Riesland said. “It’s a bicycle route, it’s also a transit route and we just can’t support on-street parking and have two lanes of traffic.”
A second street may be next on the city's list to restrict parking. Riesland said the planning and transportation committee approved restrictions for the east side of Lincoln between Farmer and Lindsey.
“It’s the last portion of Lindsey that doesn’t have any parking restrictions on it,” Riesland said.
The closure request could be approved by the Norman City Council in early October, he said.
A public works procedure manual specifies how residents can request a no-parking area. A written request to impose parking restrictions is reviewed by the city transportation engineer. Following the review, the resident must return a petition with 60% of the residents in the area affected by the proposed order. If the necessary signatures are verified, the city will install the signs.
If less than 60% of the residents sign the petition, the city council can review and consider the request for approval.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
