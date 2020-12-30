The Norman Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the 2021 Annual Daddy Daughter Dance scheduled in February due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19
“To help keep Norman families and children safe, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Daddy Daughter Dance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We know that this is a long-standing tradition for Norman families, but it will be back in 2022 even better than ever,” said Recreation Superintendent Jason Olsen. “The Parks Department will look into possible alternatives in the summer depending on where we are with the virus and if local and health officials believe it is safe to have events.”
The Norman Daddy Daughter Dance is the largest dance of its kind in Oklahoma selling nearly 4,000 tickets per year. The 2022 dance is scheduled for February 5 at the Embassy Suites.
