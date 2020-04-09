Norman may be mostly shut down due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean entertainment options are gone.
After Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued “stay-at-home” orders to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus, the parks and recreation department came together with city leaders to develop online entertainment options for residents to enjoy while they are quarantined.
The first event coming up this week, as part of the #StayHomeBeSocial programming, is a citywide egg hunt beginning at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live on the park department's page.
Clark said she will provide a special treat for residents participating in the egg hunt before beginning the countdown at 6:05 p.m.
Once the countdown begins, parks department Recreation Supervisor Jason Olsen said children can start hunting eggs on their property, all at the same time citywide.
Olsen said the city handed out 1,200 Ziplock bags of candy to parents through Norman Public Schools' free meal distribution to students. He encouraged residents to share photos and videos of their children hunting eggs on social media.
Another event the parks department is hosting, in partnership with the Norman Chamber of Commerce and VisitNorman, are concerts at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The series, which started March 28 with Kyle Reid, will continue this week with husband-wife duo The Imaginaries on Friday and hip hop artist Jabee on Saturday via Facebook Live on the parks department's page. The shows last about one hour and are replayed at 9 p.m. on the City of Norman's YouTube channel, Olsen said. The concerts will be continued as long as the city is under a “stay-at-home” order.
He said the series is a great opportunity for musicians to earn a little extra money because the city pays a small fee to each artist and they can receive online donations during the concerts. However, the concerts themselves are free to watch. The artists are selected on a week-by-week basis and perform from their homes and studios.
He said viewership has been pretty good, with about 2,500 views listed last week during Mike Hosty's concert last Saturday. Michael and Genny Bendure performed last Friday.
He said the public's feedback so far has been positive, and the concerts are available to watch later on Facebook.
“I am grateful that they thought of this concert idea because I know that it's our performers and our artists,” Clark said about the concert series. “They belong to the group that really can't work right now because of the nature of what they do, and so I absolutely love that we found a way to continue to support local artists who are in turn supporting our residents.”
The Imaginaries, comprised of Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, said they were excited to participate in the concert series. They have been doing Facebook Live concerts on their own page, including Quarantunes at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and already has their studio ready to go.
The two have had solo careers for over a decade, but they have been a band since 2018.
McClure said they will have duo acoustic set due to the quarantine and will feature a lot of music from their upcoming album, set to release possibly in the fall due to COVID-19. However, the group has a new single out, “Thinkin' Bout You,” available on iTunes and Spotify.
Henry described the group's music as rootsy American music. His musical influences include blues music from BB King. McClure's solo work influence was mostly piano-driven music such as artists Sarah McLachlan, Norah Jones and Carole King.
Henry compared their group to Americana acts The Civil Wars, Johnnyswim and Jason Isbell.
McClure, a Norman native who graduated from Norman North, said the couple has been met, even pre-COVID-19, with unfortunate show and tour cancellations since November, so they are excited to be able to play and connect with people through concerts.
Henry said he hopes their music “provides positive music for encouragement during these dark times.”
During their show, McClure said they will give away a pre-release copy of their debut album.
“We both really think that being able to have the opportunity to have concerts online is amazing, although it is different,” she said, adding that it allows them to possibly reach a new audience. “We hope to be able to see everybody in person soon.”
For more information about The Imaginaries, visit facebook/imaginariesband.com or imaginariesband.com.
Jabee, who lives in Oklahoma City, said he was honored to participate in the series. His music will include music from his new album, older music and some freestyle.
“I make a living as a musician and the biggest part of our business is gathering people together, and we aren't able to do that right now,” he said, adding that sometimes hip hop doesn't translate the same as singer/songwriter sets over a screen.
His new album, “This world is so fragile and cruel I'm glad I got you,” is set to be released in late May or in June. He said the release show is currently set for June, and he has already pushed his release date back twice due to COVID-19.
He said quarantine orders have made him think more creatively on ways to promote his album, but he also wants to be sensitive to people who would buy his album.
“Everyone's in a tough spot right now,” he said.
He said he has always had a social media and online presence, but now being online has become more of a day job than before.
In addition to the parks online series, he has hosted Facebook Live shows and Instagram Live Q&A shows featuring other artists.
He said the quarantine has been especially difficult because he has a child who lives in Moore and another who lives in Edmond and he can only see them via FaceTime right now.
“If we can continue to stay at home, then I feel like this will pass a whole lot faster,” he said. “We have to consider that and try not think somebody's trying to control you and make you stay at home. We're trying to think of the lives of people and really getting back to a normal way of life.”
Despite the hard times, Jabee said the quarantine has brought out some positives, making some people appreciate some things they had taken for granted or forgotten “because we were so used to being on the go and moving and shaking.”
A third event the parks department is Park Madness, a 64-park tournament similar to college basketball's March Madness that was canceled due to COVID-19. Parks department personalities will be on Sports Talk 1400 radio three times a week to highlight match-ups, Olsen said.
Voting will begin Monday at normanparks.com, with new rounds posted every two days for about two weeks until one park remains, he said. Post-quarantine, a community party will be hosted at the winning park, including food, bands, moon bounces and a time of gathering.
“I always brag that Norman has 60-plus city parks, but I didn't realize we had 64, so it worked out really well. I'm excited to see what comes of it. I thought it was very creative and a fun way to bring in a tradition time that people look forward to. They can still enjoy it, just in a different format,” Clark said.
When asked which park she was pulling for, Clark said she is a fan of Andrews Park, but she also enjoys the Highland Village Park that's located near her neighborhood.
“It's going to be a tough competition, that's for sure. I wonder if having a duck will give you an advantage. Not all parks have all of those cool ducks,” she said.
In addition to these three events, the parks department is also offering a teddy bear safari, where families can earn points by photographing bears that they find while on walks. The parks department also is encouraging Norman residents to take one million steps as a community each week. To log steps and participate in the safari, residents can download the app GooseChase.
“We've always had social media. This is probably the first time we're pushing programming online,” Olsen said.
“I think it's great that staff was able to be flexible and adaptable to our new, albeit temporary, reality and continue to provide great entertainment and resources for our residents during this unprecedented time,” Clark said. “Obviously, this is terrible. Nobody's enjoying this. People are getting sick and it's scary, but the technological advancements that we've been forced to make, I think there will be some good that sticks around after the dust settles, and I do think we will have improved services that are definitely more fitting of the 21st century.”
For more information about parks department, visit their Facebook page or their website.
