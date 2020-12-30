As 2020 draws to a close, The Transcript's reporters are looking back on a particularly eventful year that's led us to report on everything from protests to pandemic issues.
While we’ll be highlighting some of the biggest and best-read stories of the year during this week, we’re also sharing some of our reporters’ favorite stories they’ve covered. “Favorite stories” doesn’t necessarily mean the subject matter was pleasant — instead, these are the stories our reporters felt were most impactful, interesting or crucial to our community.
Today we’re highlighting three stories from Reese Gorman, who covers elections, local politics and COVID-19, and three from Emma Keith, who covers education and COVID-19. More stories will follow from Transcript reporters on Thursday.
Reese Gorman:
Second day of Oklahoma City protesting shares unified message
After a night that saw violence erupt as police began deploying tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors, the May 31 protest drew thousands of people to protest the killing of George Floyd and racial injustice. Marching first on the Capitol and then making their way down to Oklahoma City Police Headquarters, protestors engaged in conversations with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
This story is important and ranks No. 1 for me because I got into journalism to tell the story of the oppressed and to give a voice to the voiceless, and I was able to do that here while also being a witness to history in the making.
Former Norman Mayor Bob Thompson remembered for community contributions
This one was hard for me to write, and I am extremely grateful for Bob’s family allowing me to talk with them and tell their story and his. Bob died from complications of COVID-19 after a hard-fought battle with the virus.
He loved the City of Norman as well as everybody in it. He loved people and never met a stranger, but above all else he loved his family and God. His life was stripped away from him and his family, and the city still mourns the loss of one of Norman’s icons.
The 2020 election cycle
This is not one story, but a compilation of many stories on one topic: The tumultuous 2020 election. Cleveland County saw record voter turnout for this November’s general election, and not just for the presidential election — every race was polarizing and voters turned out in waves to allow their voices to be heard.
From the accusations of fraud and disinformation and the long lines, to the feel-good stories of first time voters and how the Election Board was making voting more accessible for all, each one of these stories was special and meant something to me. Getting to witness democracy in action and history being made and document it each step of the way was something I will never forget.
Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.
Emma Keith:
‘Grandmother in the black robe’: Family remembers Choctaw Nation district judge who died from COVID-19
This story was the first in an ongoing series I’ve started about the Norman residents we’ve lost to COVID-19. I wanted to humanize the numbers I report on every day and show readers the people behind these daily reports, and I was so grateful to the Cryer family (and now two more families) for trusting me with their story and feelings.
This series has been immensely moving; I’ve cried after several phone calls with family members, especially after hearing longtime spouses describe their loss. I feel like I really got to know Rebecca Cryer and the other people I wrote about through the eyes of the people who loved them. I’m not sure if these pieces had an impact on the larger community, but I know they’ve been cathartic and helpful for some of these families.
COVID daily updates
It’s not one single story, but most days for the last few months, I’ve written a daily update on local and statewide COVID cases and deaths. It’s usually a pretty simple story pulling on state numbers and sometimes extra context from experts.
I’ve been so surprised and moved to see readers’ responses. During many weeks, I get emails from people either asking more in-depth questions or asking me to continue the updates because they’re the only place they see this information. I remember the first time I got one of these emails and was able to call a reader and walk him through how to access the data and make decisions for his family.
Sometimes small, routine stories like this don’t feel worthwhile because you don’t know their impact. I’m grateful to readers this year for letting me know that these COVID updates have been helpful to them. Keep asking me questions.
Center’s outbreak not fully shown in state data
I discovered this COVID-19 outbreak because I track local case numbers and deaths every day, and one day noticed an unusual cluster of deaths at the Norman Veterans Center. I called and spoke with a representative to investigate, thinking I would hear an explanation for the seven deaths the state had reported.
I discovered that the facility had actually had 27 residents die in a month-and-a-half, a number far above what the state supplied. The Veterans Center was sharing the information with families, but hadn’t otherwise made the outbreak public, meaning it would have likely stayed hidden had I not decided to make that call. The center’s death toll as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health still does not match the size of the outbreak the center reported to me and to families. Those families and the veterans we lost to COVID-19 deserved the dignity of visibility for their situation.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.