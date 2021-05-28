Traffic will need to detour around a portion of 156th Avenue Southeast for 10 days starting Tuesday.
McGuire Road and Etowah Road will remain open, but 156th on the north side of McGuire will be closed. Local traffic only will be able to travel on 156th south of Etowah to the point of closure.
Detour signs will be posted to assist the traveling public.
T.J. Campbell Construction Co. is reconstructing part of 156th Avenue Southeast. The project starts at the intersection of 156th and Maguire Road and extends north 3.75 miles to the Norman city limits, stopping just south of Imhoff Road.
The project includes improved drainage and ditches along 156th, replacement of drainage structures and new asphalt pavement. The reconstruction will be completed in four phases over the course of a year.
More information regarding phases and construction timelines will be provided as the project progresses.
