An initiative petition forcing local candidates for city offices to divulge party affiliation could be removed by the state’s high court to district court soon, a court official said.
Local real estate broker Stephen Teel filed his petition on July 10 when Unite Norman also filed its recall petitions to remove odd-numbered city councilors and the mayor, The Transcript previously reported.
The petition is a proposed charter amendment that must be approved by voters and required signatures from 25% of voters in the last general election in order to be placed on the ballot. Circulators collected 3,881 of 3,265 required signatures. Norman City Clerk Brenda Hall verified 3,823.
A legal challenge to his petition was filed at the state’s court by Paul Acaroli, Aleisha Karjala, and Marcell Fleming on Aug. 18. The City of Norman requested the court remove the case to Cleveland County District Court on Sept. 8 as did Teel on Sept. 16.
Teel, who has a law degree, is representing himself.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Referee Kyle P. Rogers told The Transcript justices are expected to review the referee’s report and reach a decision in two to four weeks.
• TEEL RESPONDS TO CHALLENGE: Teel’s petition would require all nonpartisan candidates for local office to include their party affiliation on campaign materials and the ballot in a font size that is 50% or larger than the candidate’s name. However, Teel said due to a “scrivener’s error” on the petitions circulated, the language read “50% larger” than the candidate’s name.
In addition to the discrepancy, attorneys for the plaintiffs allege there are several missing statutorily required details in the petition.
The petition did not contain a criminal penalty warning against fraudulent signatures, attorneys said in their challenge. Sworn affidavits — a signed statement to attest the signatures are valid and appear on the back of each petition signature page — did not include the age of the person, address or printed name. Additionally, the requirement for candidates in a nonpartisan election to disclose party affiliation was a violation of free speech rights, the challenge stated.
Teel defended his petition, stating the allegations were “without merit” in a response to the challenge. He contends neither the city clerk nor the city attorneys deemed his petition invalid but approved it for circulation and that he gathered the required number of signatures, which were verified by the clerk.
The absence of a warning, Teel argued in his response, was meritless because the City Charter does not require the same of recall petitions.
He said the mistakes in signatures viewed as fraudulent by the plaintiffs were common errors and not willful fraud.
“Six were duplicates and all six of those were listed under each other with one of the lines incomplete,” Teel said in his response. “It is obvious that someone had a mistake and started over. Seven of the signature lines were missing either their last name, address or where otherwise incomplete which was also obvious and 45 addresses were outside of the city limits. There was no suggestion from the Norman city clerk that any of these common mistakes were based on illegal activity or fraud as implied.”
The back of each petition page shows a sworn statement from a person “of legal age” that the affiant believes the signatures are valid.
Teel stated in his response that it was not necessary for the affiant to divulge their age because the form signed stated the person was of legal age to vote, which is 18, he said. A printed name on the back of each sworn statement was not necessary because the person’s name was printed on the first page of the petition packet, which was not separated from the signature pages at any time.
“Having the affiant print their name and address on every petition would have been repetitive and of no value,” Teel wrote. “There is no ambiguity on which affiant signed which form and what their name and address is. This is not a deviation in any substantive form.”
Teel said the sworn statement reads that the affiant “believes” the signatures are valid and, “The duty to verify signatures is given to the Norman city clerk, not to the affiant.”
He disagreed that his petition is a freedom of speech violation. Attorneys alleged the petition created an “ultra partisan” election, but Teel wrote in his response the argument was “hyperbole and not based in fact.”
“Requiring a candidate to disclose their party affiliation and to list it on the ballot does not stop a candidate from whatever speech they feel is necessary to differentiate themselves from the party they willingly chose to associate with and that is of public record,” Teel’s response reads.
Other states have laws that require party affiliation on campaign materials and ballot language, but Teel did not write in his response if those elections were partisan or nonpartisan.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.