Norman leaders are considering adopting a development and zoning tool that could result in faster permitting and lower the cost of infill projects.
Patterning zoning allows designs to be pre-approved in the municipal zoning code for a parcel, meaning developers need only to pick a design and secure a building permit before beginning construction. Norman’s Business and Community Affairs Committee heard the details of the concept during a Thursday meeting.
Fayetteville City Planner Matthew Petty, who founded Infill planning group, and Matt Hoffman, a Fayetteville-based architect and urban designer, gave a presentation to the Norman committee Thursday on how pre-approved building programs that use pattern zoning work in other cities. An in-person study session on pattern zoning in Norman is planned for Feb. 1.
Petty said pattern zoning is a means to change and infill an area without taking away the qualities that make it familiar. Petty said he and Hoffman believe that incremental development — rather than large-scale development — is the way healthy communities grow.
“We can’t really put all our eggs into the large-scale development basket for a neighborhood or a community, and it’s hard to do development that way because every one has to be a home run,” Petty said. “If those projects fail, they end up depressing a lot more area, blocks and streets than they do with a simple project like a duplex, fourplex or even a single family home.”
In Bryan, Texas, Petty said they found they could increase the density of neighborhoods from three units per acre to more than 15 using pattern zoning.
Getting a set of permits in one review means developers don’t have to hire the best architect, civil engineer and land use legal team, which creates value in both assets and time efficiency, Petty said.
Petty said in Bryan, a university city with a budget similar to Norman’s, their goal was an alternative to stealth dorm activity. Professional applicants in the city favored the walkup building, which requires local architects to stamp the plans. Amateur applicants preferred the cottage, flexhouse and apartment house options.
With an online catalog of pre-approved buildings, selections can be made from hundreds of buildings. The catalogs are hosted on a digital platform with city branding.
Applicants can enter an address into the search bar and find details about everything pre-approved for a particular parcel.
“An applicant should be able to look at the cross reference details and should be able to make a selection, and whenever they make a selection, they should be able to get a set of assets, including architectural and design details they can take to a contractor to get a real bid, or to a bank to get a real appraisal, to get a real term sheet, or that they can take to a realtor or web designer to get a marketing package,” Petty said.
Norman architect David Boeck said concepts like pattern zoning are helpful because they streamline design and act as an incentive for development. Boeck said he hopes local professional architects are included in the process if Norman adopts pattern zoning, because they need to be part of the conversation.
Hoffman said they are open to the idea of including local architects in their catalog-based system.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said the city passed an administrative delay for new construction in the center city form based code. Hall said she is intrigued with the idea of applying pattern zoning to the core, because small developers are trying to come up with solutions for residential corners in the code.
Richard McKown, a Norman-based community developer and designer, said what’s exciting about pattern zoning is the possibilities for updates to the code, which McKown said is difficult to interpret.
“You’ve got a builder wanting to build a multifamily structure of some sort, and they’re telling the designer what they want it to look like, and the designer is trying to read a list of instructions, and it’s like, ‘what does all this really mean?’” McKown said.
McKown sees pattern zoning as a concept that facilitates a path to come up with a plan that is concrete and tangible.
“If someone comes along and says ‘I want to build a building, but I don’t want one of these plans,’ at least now, they would have [some] examples,” McKown said. “If we can make it easier for somebody to take some of those dilapidated structures and replace them with something that makes economic sense, and is beautiful, it will be exciting to see the next decade of what Norman could become.”
Hall said increasing density in cherished neighborhoods is tricky, and Norman is challenged with getting a single-family housing type in the center of town; the same house type has been constructed many times over, she said.
“I really see this as a path to breaking that open, and at the same time making it easier for our small developers to not have to navigate this complex form based code,” Hall said.