Rhonda Simmons, broker and owner of Sunshine Realty LLC in Noble announces a new sales associate on her team.
Paul Turner is bringing his professional business and sales experience to the team to help people find their dream home. His devotion to client success is built on character and integrity, Simmons said in a release.
Turner a graduate of Noble High School, lives east of town with his wife, Sheila, who teaches third grade at Hubbard Elementary.
Turner has nearly two decades of experience as a safety professional, helping to build a safe working environment for thousands of employees in multiple states.
In 2019, Turner was awarded the Oklahoma “Safety Professional of the Year” from the Oklahoma Chapter of American Society of Safety Professionals.
He enjoys working with people, and looks forward to using the same passion and integrity to help those who reach out to Sunshine Realty for their next real estate adventure.
Paul can be reached on his cell at 405-590-5580 or by email at paul.sunshinerealty@Gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.