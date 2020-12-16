Property tax statements went out earlier this month and county officials are urging people to pay remotely.
Several options are available including online payments, by mail, or via the drop off box on the north side of the building.
People with a mortgage don’t usually have to pay the tax as it is rolled into their loan payments and the mortgage companies pay the taxes to the Cleveland County Treasurer directly. For those who have paid off their mortgage, current taxes may be paid in full or in part, however at least half must be paid by Dec. 31 to avoid delinquency. The second half will be due by March 31.
Treasurer Jim Reynolds said at least half — to the penny — must be paid by Dec. 31 to avoid a penalty.
For those wishing to pay online, see clevelandcountytreasurer.org for the link.
To pay by mail, you can send your payment, along with your tax bill stub to: Jim Reynolds, Cleveland County Treasurer, 201 S. Jones Ave., Suite 100, Norman, OK 73069.
The drop box on the north side of the building is also an option. A designated parking space on the north side is marked with a red and white sign and the drop box is just west of the northside door. That door is not accessible to the public. Anyone wishing to pay in person is asked to pay early and not wait until the last day.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, safety measures are in place at the Cleveland County Courthouse to protect the public. Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies will take temperatures at the door, and the number of people admitted is limited due to courthouse requirements for social distancing.
The treasurer’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Treasurer's Office is located on the west side of the Cleveland County Courthouse.
For more information, call the Cleveland County Treasurer’s Office at: 405-366-0217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.