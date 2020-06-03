Hundreds of locals gathered in Norman on Monday and Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being restrained by police last week.
Protesters gathered at the Andrews Park Amphitheater on Monday and then at the Sooner Mall on Tuesday, voicing their frustrations with racial inequality and police brutality. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most protesters wore masks, but numbers exceeded group guidelines from Mayor Breea Clark’s Healthier at Home initiative to reopen Norman businesses.
According to the initiative, individuals should “avoid socializing in groups of more than 25 people” and “maximize physical distance from others.” However, both gatherings consisted of hundreds of protesters, and there were no protocols in place to implement social distancing.
Clark attended both protests, and during Monday’s rally, she encouraged social distancing and brought reusable masks to give to anyone who requested them. During Tuesday’s rally event, Clark made no such public request to abide by the social distancing guidelines.
Clark said she does not believe those protests were in violation of the social distancing guidelines.
Clark’s orders require no more than 25 people to gather socially and requires the use of masks and social distancing of six feet. However, Clark supported the protest in favor of U.S. Constitutional rights and did not believe the protest violated her order which is in its second phase of reopening the city.
“How we are doing it in churches is individual groups, like a family of four, they social distance from other groups within the congregation,” Clark said. “I assure you there are churches in Norman that have had more than 25 people in it. So, just like how we want people to have the opportunity and the right to exercise their First Amendment right to religion in a safe way, we would want our residents to have their right to exercise their First Amendment right to free speech and to assemble in the same way.”
Clark also said those outdoor protests were actually safer due to the knowledge of the airborne nature of the coronavirus.
She said protesters were practicing social distancing during Monday’s rally, but acknowledged that was not the case on Tuesday.
“(Tuesday’s rally) was different,” Clark said. “I don’t want to say it’s because they're young, but that was the group organized by high school students and I didn’t see any of the promotional material for that event. I know that the one on Monday specifically said facial covering, social distancing. But I showed up because I was asked to and it was an honor to support our youth continuing to exercise their right in a peaceful way.”
Clark spoke to the group of protestors, standing in front of them and using a bullhorn.
“When I was asked to speak, I did tell them that I am not getting in that group because of exactly what the concerns are,” Clark said. “And hopefully that brought some awareness to them."
A Norman Police Department sergeant while wearing a mask stood in the middle of protesters and chanted, “Black lives matter.”
“I know that every elected official that I saw at these events were wearing facial covering, were social distancing and were setting a very good example on how to exercise your First Amendment rights safely during this time,” Clark said. “I think that is one of the best things that we can do.”
Due to the sensitive nature of the protest, police officers were trying to be as supportive as possible, Clark said. Officers did not issue citations for failure to wear a mask or social distance. The protest ended peacefully without any rioting or violence.
As of May 8, the City of Norman had investigated hundreds of complaints about businesses not following social distancing and guidelines for using personal protective equipment, according to a city spokesperson.
While these recommendations are only guidelines, Clark said they are meant to be enforced.
“I don’t like creating rules that aren’t enforceable,” Clark said. “But I certainly couldn’t have foreseen an incident like what has happened around the nation and actually has spread around the world. They’re there for a reason and for safety reasons. Just like we allow churches to continue to meet at this time with these rules, I think it would be unfair to infringe on other rights when many are following the exact same guidelines.”
