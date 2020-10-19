Professional Educators of Norman, the organization representing more than 600 of Norman Public Schools’ certified staff, cast a vote of no confidence in district Superintendent Nick Migliorino Monday.
In communications to the NPS Board of Education at its Monday meeting, PEN President Cari Elledge said that of the 480 PEN members who voted Monday, 328 submitted a vote of no confidence in Migliorino, and said they “do NOT support his actions, policies and decisions as the Superintendent of Norman Public Schools.”
“Many of our teachers are frustrated because they know that we can work together to alleviate so many of the issues that they are facing,” Elledge told the board. “They are concerned with the cleanliness of the buildings, with class size and physical space that does not allow for proper social distancing, with confusion over quarantining policies … with the burden of attempting to teach students both virtually and in person at the same time.”
Migliorino did not attend Monday evening’s meeting; according to the district, he was attending his daughter’s volleyball tournament. Elledge said after the meeting that Migliorino’s absence was expected well ahead of time, but that she had not received a response from the superintendent after sending him the vote results at 11:06 a.m. Monday.
Justin Milner, the district’s chief operating officer, filled in for Migliorino Monday, sharing his own “disappointment” with PEN’s action.
“No doubt this is a challenging time … there is no playbook, and we have been forced to create it along the way,” Milner said. “Dr. Nick (Migliorino), I would say, has gone to great lengths to provide many options for both families and our teachers, which is why it’s disheartening that the union would use their time and energy to create discord with this unnecessary action. I would encourage any teacher that has specific concerns to speak directly to Dr. Nick or one of us at any time.”
While the vote of no confidence is mostly symbolic and does not require any action from the district or the school board, PEN is requesting that the district host a town hall with NPS leadership to foster more communication to teachers’ concerns, Elledge said. A district spokesperson said Monday evening that he was unsure of whether or when NPS will be hosting a town hall.
Elledge said the vote and the town hall request come from a desire for solutions-oriented communication between the district and PEN teachers.
“I know that the district has done a really good job of trying to get teachers’ perspectives, Elledge said after the meeting. ”My question that I have back is: why don’t they want PEN members’ perspectives, because there are plenty of people that would share those, but they don’t feel like they can … that’s what causes this need for a town hall is everybody wants to be heard equitably.”
The vote of no confidence comes midway through an unprecedented school year, during which many teachers have repeatedly expressed concerns for staff and student safety in schools, and during which the district flipped between remote and in-person instruction several times before picking a more consistent plan several weeks ago.
Elledge shared a breakdown of the vote with school board members. Along with the 328 PEN members who voted “no confidence,” 119 members said they were “uncomfortable taking this vote and do not feel it is the best course of action for PEN at this time” and 33 members said they do have confidence in Migliorino and his leadership.
Monday’s meeting was otherwise relatively short. The board approved an agreement between the district and the Oklahoma State Department of Health that will allow health professionals at NPS school sites to conduct COVID-19 tests for students and staff who become symptomatic during the school day, and also approved subcontractors on bond-related projects.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
