Women helping women. That’s what the Philanthropic Educational Organization, commonly referred to as the PEO Sisterhood, is all about and local PEO Chapter FB is making a difference in two women’s lives.
Norman’s Tamara Walker applied and recently received the PEO’s Program for Continuing Education Sesquicentennial Celebration Grant. Walker said she was searching blogs online for scholarships for women who were returning to college. Having been in and out of college over the past 15 years and having started the Walker Chase Hope Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that helps disadvantaged youth and their families, she decided it was time to get a degree in administrative leadership.
With associate degrees in real estate management and real estate studies, Walker plans to finish out her bachelor’s degree through OU’s College of Liberal Studies where she can continue to run her nonprofit while taking online classes. The Walker Chase Hope Foundation works with foster programs, school counselors and social workers to serve children in Norman, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Broken Arrow. Walker said a degree in administrative leadership will benefit her nonprofit.
Walker called receiving the PEO award “amazing.”
“The women who are part of this organization are really wonderful,” Walker said. “They stepped up and really helped me through the process. Its women supporting women. They help people coming out of high school, those returning to college, and they have scholarship programs for women doing their master's and doctorate degrees. They’re just really encouraging. I am grateful to have received the scholarship and I could tell it meant a lot to them to help me.”
Walker added that due to COVID, when she met with PEO representatives, they met in a park and everyone was masked up.
Another PEO recipient, Joan Green, was awarded a Star Scholarship. She graduated from Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, and was among the top 15 students in her class. Joan has been accepted to the University of California at San Diego and hopes to pursue a degree in public health. She applied to Norman Chapter FB for sponsorship because her aunt is a member of the group.
“I’m really grateful because it will really help me with my tuition and that they picked me out of other candidates,” Green said of having received the Star Scholarship.
Green said she’s still undecided, but her interest in public health will likely lead her into one of two fields: community health or epidemiology. She said it concerns her that some people still don’t have access to health care.
“Both recipients were applicants in a highly competitive international competition for these awards," said Suzanne Moore, member of local PEO chapter FB. “We write them up and submit their applications to the international organization for consideration for grants and scholarships. It’s a very competitive process. Just because we write it up doesn’t mean they’ll get it.”
Moore expressed her pride in being a member of PEO for almost 55 years and counting.
“It’s just amazing when we go to convention every year. We hear all the statistics and about all the millions of dollars we give in educational grants and scholarships,” Moore said. “We usually hear from some people who talk about how PEO helped. them The stories are mind boggling. PEO spurred them on to become well educated beyond their own ability. It’s rewarding to know that we’re helping make it possible for these women to follow their dream to be fully educated.”
Reflecting on her 55-year involvement with PEO, Moore said she’s made connections with members of local chapters when she moved over the years and she appreciates the camaraderie.
Echoing Moore’s sentiment from the recipient’s standpoint, Walker said, “It’s a great organization and I wish more people knew about it. They’re doing great work.”
Organized in 1869, PEO is a U.S.-based international women’s organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, the group has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. PEO owns Cottey College, a nationally ranked, fully accredited four-year, women-only, independent liberal art and science college in Nevada, Missouri. For more information about PEO, visit https://www.peointernational.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.