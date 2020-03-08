Geoffrey Tabor is teaching aspiring track and field stars the lessons he learned during his journey to the top of the sport during his four years in college.
Tabor, 31, now works as an attorney with the Ward & Glass law firm in Norman. But years earlier, Tabor was honing his skills as a discus and shot put competitor at Stanford University where he was twice named a track and field All-American and was crowned the Pac-10 discus throw champion in 2011.
In February, Tabor held a free shot put and discus camp for high school and junior high throwers at Norman North High School. About 45 athletes attended the camp along with several coaches and parents.
Tabor anticipates he'll be conducting other free camps later this year.
"Now that I've been back for awhile I started thinking how can I give back to the community and the kids," Tabor said. "It's good to put something on like that and it's easy for me to do because it's something I've done for a long time."
Athletes from the Norman, Ardmore, Plainview, Piedmont and other schools attended the five-hour camp, which also included some instructional weightlifting.
"We were throwing and having a lot of fun. I showed them the techniques I used in my career and what worked for me. We didn't have much of schedule. We just got everybody through with the throws and weightlifting," Tabor recalled.
At 5-11, 205 pounds, Tabor was one of the most undersized college discus and shot put throwers in the nation. Still, his speed and quickness allowed him to record a winning discus throw during the 2011 Pac-10 championships with a heave of 189 feet, 6 inches. His best showing in the NCAA track and field championship occurred in 2012 when he threw the discus 192 feet, 6 inches for a ninth place finish.
He also finished third in the shot put during the 2012 Pac-10 conference meet with a throw of 55 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Tabor consistently placed in the top five in various track and field meets during his four-year collegiate career.
"I was the smallest one in the NCAA tournament," he said. "Most of them were like an offensive or defensive lineman. I had the technique and speed and could be very explosive. There's a misconception that you have to be the biggest. I started and ended the clinic by telling these guys you have to put the time in. Learning to be a master at anything takes time."
Tabor understood from a young age the amount of work it took to be successful as an athlete. His dad, Phil Tabor, and uncle Paul Tabor, played for the OU Sooners football teams in the 1970s, helping lead OU to four Big Eight championships. In addition, they were throwers for the OU track and field team which won two Big Eight titles in the 1970s.
For Geoffrey Tabor, track is unlike any other sport.
"You're a master of one thing, one event, one movement," he said. "You have to work hard at that and I wanted to drive home that message to the kids at our camp. That's the message I got from my dad and my Ardmore High School track coach."
Tabor always seemed to have a knack for track and field. He was listed in the top 25 discus throwers in the U.S. as a ninth grader and was No. 5 his sophomore year in high school. During his final two years at Ardmore, the track and field recruiters were coming to his house in droves, and that included OU.
But a full scholarship to Stanford, which had a reputation for attracting long distance runners and throwers, was too much to pass up.
"I didn't know a lot of people then, but I ended up meeting a ton of people including my wife who was a high jumper," Tabor recalled. "Stanford was the kind of school that attracted kids from all 50 states. Track opened up a lot of doors for me just like it will for some of the kids who attended the camp."
Tabor predicts some of the athletes from the Feb. 22 camp will place at state track meets this spring.
"There were a really couple of good kids. Some have called me back and asked about this move or that move. Some have emailed me videos. Even some of the coaches who were there have called me back," he said.
Tabor is a trial lawyer who primarily practices in the areas of personal injury, civil rights, employment, wrongful death, contracts and bad faith insurance law. He received his undergraduate degree from Stanford in 2013 and earned his law degree from OU in 2016.
