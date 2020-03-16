Editor's note: Jocelyn Pedersen has been a freelance writer for the Norman Transcript since 2010.
Before Jocelyn Pedersen could really process it, she was competing on the biggest stage of American Masters Weightlifting.
She had been weightlifting just 13 months, but she was already on her way to compete in the national competition for American Masters Weightlifting in Seattle, Washington in November 2019. She felt confident she could compete, but was anxious to see how she'd stack up with the other lifters.
She didn't just compete. She won three gold medals in her age and weight division, winning the overall gold medal for her division along with gold medals in the snatch lift and the clean and jerk lift. She also set the Washington state record for her results in both lifts.
For Pedersen, of Noble, it was a validation that she could compete and win against some of the best weightlifters in the country.
“Just 13 months before, I had never seen a bar bell in my life,” Pedersen said. “There aren't very many people my age that do it, so there's not a whole lot of competition. At first I thought, 'does it really count if there's not much competition?' But I had to sit myself down and realize it does count. You know why there's not much competition? Because nobody who's 60 years old can do this.”
Despite her recent success in weightlifting, Pedersen is quick to point out that she's not just a weightlifter, and she has a lot of passions. Among many things, she's also a professor, a business owner, a singer, a coach and a writer.
Until 2010, she was a stay-at-home mom with three children. However, when she got divorced, she decided it was time to achieve one of her childhood dreams.
She enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and earned a Master's degree in professional writing in December 2010. She was then hired to teach Writing in Mass Media at OU in January 2011, and she was eventually hired full time to teach business communication.
“When I was a kid, if you had asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would've said teacher,” Pedersen said. “I've always wanted to teach. It's always just been something I've wanted to do. So, here I am.”
Her decision to attend OU would lead to many other benefits she never could've expected.
While Pedersen was working on getting her degree, she also found a passion for writing. She began taking an undergraduate course in 2009 for feature writing and after writing a few stories, she decided to take them to Andy Rieger, who was the editor of The Norman Transcript during that time.
“I took some stories over to him and I told him I was a student and I asked if he wouldn't mind looking at them,” Pedersen recalled. “On my way back to campus, my phone rang and he said he was going to run them, and I was so excited. Since then, I've been covering the Noble beat for over 10 years.”
One of her master's degree projects also included writing a novel, so Pedersen started brainstorming. She initially decided to write a romantic novel, but after a discussion with OU professor Deborah Chester, she decided to change course and write a thriller novel. She ended up writing a novel entitled “An Eye For an Eye”, which centers around detective Izzy O'Donnell and her quest to find a serial killer. She sent the book to several publishers, and ended up getting an offer on the book from Wild Rose Press Inc.
Once the book was published in October 2016, Pedersen was able to add “published author” to her list of achievements.
“I remember the day I got an offer on the book. It was so exciting,” Pedersen said. “It's fun to know your name is out there a little bit.”
Pedersen can also trace her connection to weightlifting through her time at OU. During one of her business communication courses she teaches at OU, she met Michael Jackson, a student in her class. A couple of years after Jackson completed her class, Pedersen wrote a story for The Transcript on Jackson's life and his quest to train for the CrossFit games, which was the beginning of a long friendship between the two.
“I had been training for awhile, and I told her she should try out weightlifting because she was having knee issues,” Jackson said. “So we started working on building her up.”
Pedersen was skeptical, but she started lifting weights for the first time in late 2018. After just a few weeks of weightlifting, Jackson and a local coach asked Pedersen to travel with Team Metro, a local weightlifting team that competes at different weightlifting meets.
Pedersen accepted and travelled with the team to the Oklahoma Open, where she competed in the W55, 59kg divison (women who are ages 55-60 and weigh less than 130 pounds). She took home the gold medal in her division, and was also selected as the best woman masters' lifter at the meet.
After that, Jackson knew she had the skills to compete with the best in weightlifting, and pushed her to continue competing.
“I've seen her whole development. She's aways been a very smart woman and very educated, but she has this inner lack of confidence that she doesn't show,” Jackson said, with a laugh. “But this whole process has kind of let her loose, and now she's ready for new challenges. Nothing holds her back. She shoots for the moon and it's really cool to see.
“I always tell her that she's getting older but she has the skills of a 20-year-old. She's really proving that age is just a number.”
Since the Oklahoma Open, Pedersen has continued to compete at meets across the country and continues to succeed, and she doesn't plan on slowing down.
“When people watch me lift at the gym, I kind of feel like a thing in a jar,” Pedersen said. “But it's a lot of fun. It's a sport where it's the lifter against the bar. The bar is what I'm trying to overcome. I hear a lot of people say they couldn't do it, and I say you might be able to do it and maybe surprise yourself.”
Her newfound skills and appreciation for weightlifting has led to other opportunities. Last summer, Jackson and Pedersen launched Get Fit, a private gym in Norman that does remote training through an app. The app gives users the ability to train at home, and it includes workouts, nutritional guidelines and video tutorials.
Pedersen recently received her coaching license, and she said she's committed to helping users achieve their goals.
“Some people just want to lose weight, others want to build strength, and we want to let people customize their app to help achieve their goals,” Pedersen said. “We started it last summer and it's really taken off.”
Unfortunately for Pedersen, she underwent shoulder surgery in January, and her recovery has kept her from lifting and writing until April. However, she has plenty of things to keep her busy. She is still teaching courses at OU, and she's a member of Sweet Adelines, an all-women barbershop chorus in Oklahoma City.
“I'm having a blast singing barbershop,” Pedersen said. “I joined just about a year ago, and it's been great. I've always enjoyed singing.”
Once she's recovered from her surgery, Pedersen plans to pick up where she left off with all of her activities. And based on her numerous amount of activities, she doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon.
“My dad will be 92 in June, and I hope to live as long as he does,” Pederson said.
