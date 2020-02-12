David Perry and Lee Hall earned city council victories Tuesday while a third race will be decided by voters in April’s general election.
Perry won the Ward 2 seat with 54% of the vote with challengers Andrew Tiffany’s receiving 35% and Matthew Salcido’s sliding in with 11%. Incumbent Councilman Joe Carter did not seek another term.
Hall, the Ward 4 incumbent, handily won her seat with a landslide victory over Norman psychologist Gale Hobson. Lee captured 87% percent of the vote compared to Hobson’s 13%. Hall was appointed to the council post in September.
Meanwhile, Ward 6 incumbent Bill Scanlon and challenger Elizabeth Foreman advanced to the April runoff since none of the three candidates in the race earned more than 50% of the total vote. Only two votes separated Scanlon, receiving 35.4%, and Foreman, receiving 35.2%. Doug Kalicki finished third with 29%.
Foreman and Scanlon will face off April 7 during the general election. Winners will take office the first week of July.
• Ward 2: In Ward 2, Perry expressed gratitude to Norman voters who selected him to replace the outgoing Carter.
“When we were knocking on doors, we listened to their questions and concerns and we’ll continue to listen to their questions and concerns,” he said. “That won’t stop.”
Norman’s controversial University North Park tax increment finance district and the senior wellness center were the top two issues residents asked about during the campaign, Perry said.
“But by far, the TIF was on everyone’s mind,” he said. “They [residents] have expressed a desire to vote on it.”
Andrew Tiffany was disappointed with the Ward 2 outcome, but was gracious in defeat as he congratulated Perry and wished him well.
“I’m rooting for Mr. Perry,” he said. “Even though I didn’t win, I still want to be part of the community and serve on some of the committees.”
Tiffany specifically mentioned public transportation and homelessness as issues that he’s passionate about.
Salcido also congratulated Perry on his win and pledged to work with him on issues, in particular his goal to make internet a public utility.
“I’m excited about his broad band initiative and I look forward to collaborating with him on a number of issues we agreed upon,” he said.
• Ward 4: Ward 4 winner Hall said she is grateful for another opportunity to serve her community.
“I am really appreciative to the voters for having their confidence and trust in me,” she said. “I really appreciate Gale Hobson having the courage to run for an elected office. It’s a lot of work to campaign and I think the best possible scenario is to always have a choice in every election at any level of government. So, I appreciate her [being] positive throughout the campaign and stepping up to offer herself for public service.”
Hobson said the campaign allowed her to hear residents’ concerns and to have “great conversations” about key issues.
“Overall, it was a good experience and I plan to be supportive of our city,” she said. “I’m going to help wherever I can. It’s a community we all love.”
Hobson is the chairman of the senior center ad hoc committee. The Norman psychologist also wants to assist with plans to redevelop the Norman Regional Medical Center’s Porter campus when the hospital relocates.
“I want to stay involved in the health and mental health issues we’ll have,” she said.
• Ward 6: In the Ward 6 race, Kalicki said he doesn’t have plans to support either of the two candidates who advanced to the April general election.
“I see deficiencies in both of them,” he said, “so no, I don’t intend to talk to them.”
Kalicki also expressed frustration about the low voter turnout.
“We had about 3,000 people in three ward races get out to vote in a town with a population of about 120,000. A lot of people just don’t go vote, but we see that across the country.”
Still, a third place finish won’t keep Kalicki from participating in city government and helping make Norman a better community.
“I’m interested in getting the senior center built and I think it’s the first project we do and we need to do it right.”
Although Kalicki won’t be supporting either of the runoff candidates, Scanlon acknowledged that he’s ready for a runoff.
“With a three-way race I thought it was a virtual certainty there would be one,” he said. “This will give us a chance to discuss issues in more detail and I look forward to future forums where we’re allowed to do that as opposed to ‘postage stamp’ responses we were restricted to.”
Foreman did not return calls for comment Tuesday night.
• Top issues: The dominant issues in Ward 2 were homelessness and transportation, but in every ward election the University North Park tax increment finance district was preeminent.
The city council approved an amended agreement to the TIF last November, a renegotiated project plan which helped the city offset a $5 million shortfall. More than 4,000 residents signed a petition to rescind the council’s decision and it is now being challenged by a protest in Cleveland County District Court.
Salcido focused on representing disadvantaged residents by advocating for improvement to public transit, sidewalks and quality of life issues for the poor and elderly. Nearly all of his campaign contributions were from people who donated $50 or less. Salcido believes the city’s financial woes are not attributable to a revenue shortfall but to a lack of fiscal responsibility.
Tiffany was often outspoken about economic development to attract and retain young professionals whom the city loses to Oklahoma City and Dallas upon graduation from the University of Oklahoma. He also appealed to distressed small business owners who have battled scant foot traffic in the Lindsey corridor.
While both Tiffany and Salcido had their pet issues, Perry’s was the TIF district which he repeatedly addressed at forums. He stressed the need to take advantage of an immediate source of revenue by making existing city-owned internet cable lines accessible for a fee as a public utility.
In Ward 4 Hall stood firm on her no vote regarding the city council’s decision to amend the UNP TIF agreement. Hobson said she would have voted yes to move the city and projects which depended on the agreement forward.
All three candidates in Ward 6 knew the issue of homeless encampments burned as hot for residents as the TIF. Scanlon, who serves on the city’s homeless ad hoc task force committee has been engaged in the issue while working to move the city toward up-to-date stormwater policies. He voted for the TIF agreement to move Norman Forward projects along and because of the city’s budget crisis.
Kalicki focused on fiscal responsibility as the top concern in his campaign and the senior center, a project that continues to see delays. Foreman was an outspoken critic of the TIF district and decided to seek office based primarily on that issue.
