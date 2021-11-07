Norman’s newest petcare business provides traveling services and grooming among several other services for the furry friends of clients.
Pawsitive Vibes Pet Care & More, a mobile business operation started by local animal advocates Amanda Baxter, Kristina Speaks and Allison Stampley, officially opened last week. Baxter said previous experience with their rescue operation EarthMother and shelter volunteerism allowed them to develop grooming, behavioral and caretaking skills which translated to the pet service industry.
Speaks started rescuing pets earlier this year after leading the search for Coonsie, a raccoon that went missing after she escaped from her owner, George Simmons, an arborist from Pocatello, Idaho, near Main Street and I-35 last November. After transitioning to dog rescuing this year, she said it only made sense to develop a business utilizing their skillsets.
For Baxter, the business grew out of watching after her friends’ pets while they went out of town.
“When a friend calls and says ‘I’m going out of town, can you watch my dog?’ I would always say, ‘You don’t need to pay me,’ but I invested so much time doing it that other people were telling me I needed to start charging,” Baxter said.
“We will actually be able to profit this way, but it’s all about our love for animals, and we will be able to continue our rescue efforts as well, which is the main thing,” Stampley said.
Available services through Pawsitive Vibes include pet sitting, nail trims, oral and injectable medication administration, elder pet care, special needs pet care and transport.
So far, Baxter said the most used services are dog walking and pet sitting.
Customer Deb Mesler, who commutes from Norman to north Oklahoma City for her job as a nurse, said the services of Pawsitive Vibes give her peace of mind. It’s difficult to provide everything her dogs need without assistance because she works shifts that sometimes exceed 12 hours, she said.
“[Stampley] knows my dogs really well, so it’s nice for them to be able to get attention when I’m working,” Melser said. “If there’s some reason she can’t, I know I can trust the other two girls.”
Since most of the services services are performed at the client’s home, Baxter said Stampley, Speaks and herself are vaccinated and wear masks upon request.
“It’s something animals need for comfort and health, and owners also like it because it makes their animal look better,” Baxter said.
The owners hope to make enough money to get a van or RV. This would provide plenty of space for animals to settle during a trip to the dog park, Baxter said.
There is no plan to open a store location as of yet, but Baxter said she isn’t ruling it out as a possibility down the road.
“If we can find real estate cheap enough and generate enough cash to be able to put that money down, then maybe we will,” Baxter said.
Speaks said the business is a labor of love, and that all three of them bond with every pet they meet.
“We even try to go visit them after we’re done with the job just to see how they’re doing,” Speaks said.