Sunshine. High near 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Nova
The Norman Animal Welfare Pet of the Week is Nova, ID 22839, an 8-month-old spayed, female pit bull and Dalmatian mix. She is black and white and weighs 33 pounds. She is available for adoption at the Norman shelter.
— Submitted Content
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.